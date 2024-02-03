Zara and Mike Tindall’s Aston Farm home has its own cinema after ‘high tech revamp’

Princess Anne's home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire is a sight to behold and unsurprisingly, the King's sister is in good company when it comes to impressive homes as her daughter Zara Tindall's home has quite the impressive display of features.

The pair live on Aston Farm within the Gatcombe Park estate where they have sprawling land covering 700 acres for themselves and their three children - Mia, aged 10, Lena, aged five, and Lucas, aged two.

© Alamy Aston Farm in Gloucestershire is picture perfect

Though fans are occasionally offered a rare glimpse into the interior of their sprawling home, there is a certain feature that we can imagine getting the most use by their brood and that's their home cinema.

© Alamy Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire is the country home of Princess Anne and her daughter Zara

The MailOnline reported that the countryside abode underwent a "high tech revamp" shortly after they swapped out their £1.2 million house in Cheltenham in 2013, saying that their lodgings include "a gun room, gym, cinema, and games room".

© Alamy Princess Anne lives in a mansion at Gatcombe Park

Elsewhere in the home, Mike revealed their stylish kitchen whilst promoting some CBD products on Instagram. The rugby player, 45, sat at the kitchen counter which had a stunning bronzed marble worktop and a traditional gold tap.

© Instagram Mike Tindall filmed inside their kitchen at home

The walls had been covered in khaki wood paneling and the space also featured a lengthy breakfast bar with warm wood stools.

© Getty The couple share three children

Opening their doors to keen royal watchers, Zara, 42, and her husband sat down for an interview on their love of sport, plans to head to the races and who is the better skier from their stunning kitchen which is as luxurious as you would expect.

WATCH: Zara and Mike open the doors to their kitchen

From the wider view, you can see bare stone walls for an apt farmhouse feel, a white wood dining table for tea time with the kids, and a double oven surrounded by stunning deep navy cabinetry for an earthy aesthetic.

© Getty A young Princess Kate spotted at Gatscombe Park in 2005 for the Festival of British Eventing

The house just keeps getting better. In 2018 the royal couple submitted plans to add a conservatory onto their property as part of a two-storey extension that falls second in favour only to the estate's 'party barn' that is shared with Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence who also live on the Gatcombe Park land.

© Alamy Princess Anne played hostess at the horse trials at her Gatcombe Park home

Unsurprisingly, Princess Anne has turned the area into a horsey haven. The Lady magazine reported that the grounds boast "a very relaxed country-house style, with the dogs and horses taking priority."

© Alamy Zara Tindall has competed at Gatcombe Park

That's not all. Animal-lover Anne also has space for a working farm with a range of livestock, including breeding horses and cattle, and has opened the doors to the estate every year for the last four decades for the Festival of British Eventing which has been sponsored by Magic Millions since 2018.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Olympic equestrian Zara agreed that her home course is one of the "toughest tracks" in the world, likening the showjumping course to "being on a rollercoaster."