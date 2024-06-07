Zara and Mike Tindall's garden at Gatcombe Estate goes on as far as the eye can see

Zara and Mike Tindall are not only fortunate to live in a gorgeous farmhouse on the Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire, but they're lucky enough to have 700 acres of land surrounding their home.

The couple, who wed in 2010 and are parents to Mia, 10, Lena, five, and Lucas, three, live near Princess Anne's residence, Gatcombe Park, but the rolling hills of the countryside that are placed just beyond their doorstep mean the Tindall's have plenty of space to roam at their leisure.

Former England rugby player Mike, 45, previously shared a video of himself last summer out on a morning walk through the sprawling fields of the surrounding areas, which is just beyond their huge garden at home, and the stunning view in the background goes on for days.

© Instagram Mike Tindall filming on Gatcombe estate

At the time, the ex-I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant was wishing the local girls' rugby team luck for their game "at home" in Gloucester.

It was a fitting tribute from Gloucester resident, Mike, who could be seen taking a walk in the sunshine through a lush green field as he filmed. "Good morning everyone, just a quick shout out to Gloucester Hartpury and their semi-final tomorrow."

He added: "Wishing the girls luck at home [wink] playing rivals Bristol Bears. Been amazing all seasons girls, smash it, and if you're not going, get down there and support them and enjoy."

It wasn't the first time that fans got a glimpse of the huge land where the couple reside. Back in the winter of 2022, the estate was covered in snow and Mike shared a video of him driving on a buggy through the never-ending fields, and it resembled a winter wonderland.

© Instagram Mike previously filmed the rolling hills covered in snow

More about Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall's home on their 700-acre estate...

Mike and Zara Tindall moved to Gatcombe in 2013, shortly before welcoming their first child, Mia. The move from Cheltenham to Gatcombe was likely so that Zara, an Olympic medal-winning equestrian, could be close by to her mother, Princess Anne, as well as the stables where she kept her horses.

It also meant that the couple were afforded much more space, including more outdoor land, which has been perfect for raising their three children.

MORE: Mike Tindall jokes about marrying into royal family 19 years before Zara Tindall wedding

MORE: Mike Tindall's unexpected first bonding experience with baby Lucas

© David Hartley Mike with wife Zara at his annual golf tournament fundraiser

The pair's home is called Aston Farm and has many impressive features including a stunning kitchen, an outhouse for all the family to enjoy, stables, a gym, and plenty of bedrooms and guest rooms.

The royal couple previously allowed cameras into the gorgeous kitchen area to film an interview where they spoke about their love of sport, plans to head to the races and who is the better skier. You can see more in the video below...