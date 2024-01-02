Blake Lively shares rare glimpse inside relatable bedroom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively recently offered her 319 million Instagram followers a rare glimpse into the home she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their four children.

The 36-year-old actress, who has always maintained a private home life, shared a personal moment from her bedroom, revealing the rustic charm of their family dwelling.

In the shared image, the Gossip Girl alum stood in her bedroom, characterized by a relatable aesthetic. The unmade bed featured a mossy green velvet frame and a combination of mocha latte beige, olive green sheets, and a powder blue blanket.

A gold-framed oil painting and double gold-and-white wall sconces adorned the wall above the bed, while a champagne-beige chandelier resembling a flower hung from the ceiling. The flooring was complemented by a pale beige and light green rug.

The background showcased a bathroom with a distressed wood entranceway and windows in a dark brown frame. The marble bathtub inside was accentuated by a red throw rug under a chandelier.

A long hallway with a window at the end, framed pictures on the walls, and recessed lighting in the beamed ceiling added to the home's charm.

Blake's last showcase of her property was in 2022 when she posed in the living room before the Met Gala. The area had a loft feel with a brick wall, worn-in hardwood floors, and a large washed wood beam, essential to the structure.

A French window with an arched wall was also visible. The decor included a beige U-shaped leather sofa with a steel frame, a mohair bench, floral patterned chairs, and a gallery wall of framed black and white pictures. A large and tiered chandelier stood out, clashing with the rustic theme.

It's unclear which of Blake's homes was featured in the photo. She owns a Manhattan apartment and a large property in Pound Ridge, New York, acquired in 2012 for about $5 million. This latter estate boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a barn, and nearly 12 acres of land.

In the post, Blake reminisced about a sparkling gold gown she wore to a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in May 2022.

She paired the gown with an unusual coat and a navy handbag with a gold chain strap, along with chunky rings and studded earrings. Her honey-blonde hair cascaded in loose waves, and she sported a fresh-faced makeup look with a coral lip.

Ryan Reynolds, 46, also shared insights into their parenting approach. He emphasized the importance of talking to kids and being self-aware.

He believes parents today are better equipped to handle childhood challenges than in his own upbringing. Ryan, who was previously married to actress Scarlett Johansson, expressed joy in parenting, despite admitting that their home feels like a 'zoo.'

"We wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Ryan said. "Everybody's doing great. It's a zoo over here." He joked about spending the rest of his life in his office, indicating the lively and bustling nature of their family life.

