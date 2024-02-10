Blake Lively's boho bathroom in $5m NYC pad with Ryan Reynolds is fit for a luxe hotel

It is undeniable that Blake Lively's natural sense of style extends to her home decor prowess. The Gossip Girl actress, 36, has the bathroom of dreams in her $5 million New York pad with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, that would fit in nicely at a luxe hotel.

The A Simple Favour star's bathroom is part of her open-plan space which features rustic wood features. You couldn't exactly say Blake's bathroom was private but it is certainly luxurious as the chic gray and white marble bathtub could be seen from the bedroom.

The bedroom has unusual architecture with alcoves separating sections of the room and textured tiling covering the bathroom wall where there is a cut-out section to house a couple of toiletry items in a minimalist fashion. Right near the bath is a patterned deep red and gold rug that looks like it could date back centuries.

The Age of Adaline actress was seen posing in the rustic minimalist space on Instagram in a cinched gold sequin jumpsuit that actually tied in with the interior perfectly. Blake penned a caption which included a nod to the stunning interior design moment.

She wrote: "Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK (and yes I low-key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)."

Award-winning interior designer Naomi Isted tells us what makes Blake's space feel like it would work in a hotel. "It says a lot about her own personal taste being very subtle and understated luxury. With the reclaimed wood and metal materials it gives off a real feel of luxury Aspen lodge meets New York industrial warehouse!".

"It feels cozy but at the same time expensive," Naomi continues. "The marble Calcutta style roll top bath states elegance teamed with NYC art deco details with cappuccino colored tones, a style that could easily be found in a luxury city hotel!".

The designer adds: "The color palette throughout is subtle with warm muted tones. Where we can see details of paint, it's muted with warm undertones of a soft cappuccino finish! This is a tone that works well with the soft grays, browns and moss green that we see. But also the exposed brick and reclaimed woods! Looking at the smaller details there is subtle opulence in the antique-style paintings and gold wall lights!."

Without even realizing, we love Blake's bathroom because it ticks all the boxes of a trendy industrial feel. Naomi explains: "New York warehouse industrial interior design is usually characterized by its raw, gritty, and utilitarian aesthetic that pays homage to the city's industrial roots which we see in her apartment but with added details of subtle opulence!

"The use of reclaimed materials and vintage furnishings adds warmth and character to the space, while opulent elements like the larger chandelier plus the feature wall of sleek black frames provide contrast. Overall, this fits with the classic New York warehouse industrial interior design feel which embraces a blend of history, functionality, and urban charm," the design expert concludes.

Founder of Touched Interiors and star of the BBC's Virtually Home Kunal Trehan tells us how to recreate Blake's chic aesthetic. "Opt for a mix of modern and vintage pieces and incorporate cozy textures," he says. "Finalise organic and natural fibers with earthy tones for a chic yet laid-back vibe. Blake is perfectly on trend with her organic luxury vibe, as it is all the rage in the world of interior design."