Blake Lively's 'retro' old-time aesthetic in $5m New York penthouse is fit for a castle

Followers of Blake Lively will know that the $5m New York penthouse that she shares with her Deadpool star husband Ryan Reynolds is a sight to behold.

The Gossip Girl actress, 36, lives in a quiet area of upstate New York in a unit that is also inhabited by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Harry Styles through to Justin Timberlake and Jake Gyllenhaal.

© Getty Blake and Ryan live together in New York

The actors have gone for an appropriate industrial aesthetic in their New York pad but with plush touches so as not to feel cold and clinical. The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share a photo of his pal Ryan as the famous pair spent time at his and Blake's glamorous apartment.

In Hugh's post, which was viewed by his 31.9 million Instagram followers, Ryan can be seen looking overjoyed in the gorgeous living room that he and Blake have designed. The space features bare wood floors and beams for a rustic touch with bare unpainted walls to lean into the industrial aesthetic.

© Instagram Hugh Jackman shared a photo revealing an unseen corner of Blake and Ryan's living room

The old curved windows add a vintage touch, along with the alcove doorways which give the room a grand castle-like feel.

The space has an old-time feel, thanks to the various clashing moments in the colours and patterns of the furniture and soft furnishings. Blake and Ryan have put down a patterned rug in black, deep reds and ochre shades that could date back centuries.

© Instagram Blake showed another peek into her home on Instagram

Clashing with the statement rug is the vintage-feel chaise-style couch which seems to have been made from a floral print midnight blue velvet material with gold accents on the arms and legs.

© Instagram Blake's apartment feels opulent

Adding another dimension into the space are the dining room chairs which have been upholstered with yet another clashing printed fabric. The art deco tassel-adorned lamp adds another era into the mix and the few pieces of art hung on the walls feel as if they have been chosen with great purpose.

Simone Wilson, colour and trend expert at Voyage Maison tells us what makes Blake's living room such a masterpiece. "She works well with darker tones, rich-textured furniture, and clashing patterns," Simone says.

"The beauty of Blake’s use of contrasting patterns is found in its colour cohesion; each pattern sits within a palette which draws inspiration from, and perfectly complements, the very bones of her home."

The expert adds: "Blake isn’t afraid to lean into a variety of textures and pair them together too, adding depth to her space. If trying to recreate this look in your own home – take stock of the materials in your home and play around with mixing and matching. For example, try a wool throw over a velvet sofa, accessorised with plush linen cushions."

Helen Joseph, interior designer at Redrow explains how Blake's home is at once trendy and timeless. "Retro prints and furniture are a huge trend for 2024, so Blake opting for bold and expressive patterns and curved seats has perfected an upbeat retro feel."

DISCOVER: Blake Lively gives rare insight into 'fun' home life with her four young children

Neutrals are also very on trend right now, she adds. "The calmness of these tones can make us feel steadier and at ease, as well as making spaces feel more welcoming and free-flowing. The earthy beiges and natural woods used here can help you mentally de-clutter and are good choices to put racing minds at rest."