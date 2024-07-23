Blake Lively dazzles in daring Balmain mini dress that's oh-so Gossip Girl

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there’s one famed face amongst the Hollywood elite that we will forever have undying love for, it’s actress and mother-of-four Blake Lively.

It’s rare that we ever get to see the star dressed to the nines, but when we do our hearts flutter with fashion fever and a nostalgic wave brings us right back to her days as Serena van Der Woodsen on the 2007 hit series Gossip Girl.

© Getty Blake was all smiles and who could blame her when she looks this good

On Monday, Blake decided to take a night off from IRL mothering duties and reverted back to her Gossip Girl character in a seriously striking blue and red latex Balmain mini dress.

The itty-bitty mini in question hails from the French luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 Ready To Wear collection and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with appliquéd floral accents across the bust and on the hem. Blake paired the slim fitting ‘fit with a pair of patent red, pointed-toe heels and wore her long blonde locks pinned into a high pony with a floral hairpiece that matched the bouquet on her dress.

The 36-year-old wore the striking look to support her husband Ryan Reynold's new film Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to hit cinemas later this week.

© Getty Bestie goals

Blake called upon her bestie Gigi Hadid to join her for the night, posing on the red carpet hand in hand before stepping out together to attend the after-party, effortlessly proving that she’s just like us when it comes to forcing our friends to mid-week events.

Like all lifelong fashion friends, the pair opted for contrasting ensembles for the occasion, Gigi sporting a bold yellow LaQuan Smith SS23 RTW trench coat, both putting a fashion-focused spin on the film's characters whose costumes are red and yellow.

Blake has forever been a supportive wife to her famous husband, just yesterday posting a heartwarming yet comical Instagram snap of herself kissing Ryan in his Deadpool prosthetics. Blake, who also has a new film, It Ends With Us, out in a few weeks mentioned “I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times” following on to say “I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks”

With the countdown to the It Ends With Us premiere on, we're expecting even more Blake and Gigi fashion inspo as they’re likely already planning their matching red carpet ensembles.