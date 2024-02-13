Blake Lively's rustic living room with Ryan Reynolds has seriously unexpected feature

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are not only a seriously stylish couple on the red carpet, but they also have a unique interior design style that regularly leaves fans wanting to see more of their home.

The Deadpool actor, 47, and the Gossip Girl star, 36, tend to keep their home life with their four children Inez, Betty, James and their baby largely private, but they have shared a few glimpses of their £4.3 million ($5 million) family mansion in Pound Ridge, New York. The latest was courtesy of Blake, who posed for a photo in their living room, which strikes the perfect balance between rustic and modern.

© Instagram The actress showed off their rustic living room

Dressed in slouchy jeans and a pink cardigan, the A Simple Favour actress leaned against a traditional fireplace, complete with a black and white tiled backdrop and a carved concrete mantelpiece.

The couple – who met while starring on Green Lantern – had modernised the vintage space with a black hearth and a mini fire in the middle, replacing what once would have been an open log fire. They had also mounted a large flatscreen TV on the wall above the fireplace where they were playing Deadpool.

© Instagram Ryan posed for a similar photo as he watched the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine

"Honey I'm home. My day was good. Yours?" Blake quipped after missing the drop of the first official trailer for Deadpool 3 while she was at the Super Bowl. Just hours earlier, Ryan had posted a very similar photo alongside the caption: "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?"

Blake and Ryan's home marks a major milestone in their relationship since they purchased the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom property just six months after they started dating in 2012.

© Instagram The couple bought their home six months after they started dating

Set on 11.65 acres, it features the main home with a grey-panelled exterior, a large family kitchen and a dressing room as well as a converted outdoor barn for friends and family to stay in comfort.

© Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live in New York with their four kids

Photos and videos that Blake and Ryan have shared reveal the interiors have exposed brickwork, sleek wooden flooring and industrial-style dark windows.

Blake previously opened up about her decorating preferences, telling Elle Decor: "Design, whether it's on your body or in your home is the same thing. It's mixing different colors, different textures, and unexpected patterns—elements that you wouldn't often put together in an interesting way. That's also why I look for things that you don't see everywhere, things that are elegant. And I'm always looking for pieces that make a statement."

She added that she has learnt to experiment with what she wants, even if it doesn't always work. "You have to go with your instinct. If you don't try it, you end up doing it later anyway, and then you end up paying to do it twice! There are things that I just have to try. And yes, sometimes it doesn't work, but I really think you should just do what makes you happy," said Blake.

