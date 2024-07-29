Shirlie Kemp has taken summer in her stride and a new photo showing off the family's stunning garden transformation certainly caught attention.

The former Wham! dancer, who is married to fellow 80s popstar Martin Kemp, shared the snap to her home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, of an idyllic corner in their garden which was filled with pretty pink hydrangeas.

Shirlie, who is a mother to former Capital FM DJ and podcaster Roman and daughter Harley Moon, captioned the image: "Perfect spot for a sunny Sunday," and it seems plenty of followers agreed.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp's gorgeous garden

"How beautiful! A stunning display! Summer is definitely here at last," wrote one enthused fan in response. Another added: "Oh how perfect I've missed your garden photos." A third said: "The colour! So vibrant," and a fourth commented: "Pretty in pink."

The 62-year-old is often sharing inspirational posts and videos when it comes to sprucing up gardens and outdoor areas. But Shirlie often keeps it real and doesn't shy away from explaining the hard work and dedication that has gone into their botanical haven.

Last year, Shirlie and Martin explained how the house was the priority. Unveiling a phenomenal renovation video of their home to social media in September 2023, she explained: "The original plan was a five-year project but we did most of it in a year and a half…

"There were so many days that were so cold & grey with dust and rubble everywhere, that you couldn’t have imagined that you will one day move back in and make it a home."

She added: "Thankfully, it wasn’t my first house project as it was a mammoth job, we took on a house, cottage, land, and pig shed renovation and lots of fencing & gates to keep the dogs safe!"

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp in her garden

Shirlie finished by explaining that the goal for 2024 was to focus on the garden – and it seems they've more than achieved that goal. But, as many green-fingered enthusiasts would surely agree, she admitted that the space would never truly be "done."

"We're leaving lots of areas alone to do their own thing, so no mowing in certain areas. I'm constantly adding plants around piglet as there was nothing here and patience is key to gardening but I don't have much of that," she explained back in May.

"It will take years to create the garden that I see in my head but it is rewarding seeing what we have created in such a short time."

Elsewhere in their garden, Martin and Shirlie also converted an outhouse. The building was initially a pig shed and Martin was keen on tearing it down, however, Shirlie hatched a plan to utilise it.

After many hours of hard graft, the shed is now a cosy hideaway-cum-studio they've affectionately named Piglet.

© Instagram Shirlie often shares updates from her garden

Piglet is clad in trendy wooden panels and features industrial lantern-style lights inside.

"I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions…," Martin said previously, "I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it's stunning!!"