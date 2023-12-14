Jennifer Aniston reveals surprisingly clever Christmas tree decorations: 'Who needs ornaments?'

Jennifer Aniston, a trendsetter in the world of beauty and fashion, has given her fans a delightful glimpse into her festive season preparations.

At 54, the Friends star remains a significant influence in Hollywood, known not just for her acting talents but also for her keen sense of style and entrepreneurial spirit.

In a heartwarming video shared on her hair care line LolaVie's Instagram page, Jennifer showcased her stunning Christmas tree, uniquely adorned with travel-sized products from LolaVie.

As "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" set a cheerful backdrop, Jennifer's innovative approach to ornaments captured the essence of her creativity and her brand's identity.

"Who needs ornaments when you’ve got LolaVie minis?!" read the caption of the post, reflecting Jennifer's playful yet stylish approach to holiday decorations.

The video features Jennifer in a casual yet chic ensemble of a grey long-sleeve and jeans, complementing her relaxed and joyful demeanor.

Jennifer, whose hair became a cultural phenomenon in the '90s with 'The Rachel' haircut, continues to be a hair icon. In the video, her signature blonde locks fell in tousled waves, accented with a burgundy manicure and tasteful gold jewelry, as she gracefully adorned her tree.

© Instagram Jennifer decorates her tree with beauty products

LolaVie, which recently celebrated its second anniversary, has been a labor of love for Jennifer.

Speaking to Forbes in August, she expressed surprise and gratitude at the positive reception her products have received.

"They couldn’t be more grateful," Jennifer shared, recounting stories of customers who've found the LolaVie glossing detangler transformative, especially for kids who now enjoy a tear-free bath time.

© Instagram Jennifer showcased clever replacement for Christmas tree decorations

Key to LolaVie's success is its commitment to natural ingredients, a factor Jennifer emphasized as crucial.

"Our ingredients are natural - that was a really big piece of this that had to be a part of our product and that it was also effective," she explained.

The brand's growth has been impressive, with partnerships including its first retailer Ulta Beauty and, more recently, availability in all of Credo's stores and online.

Adding a personal touch to her social media presence, Jennifer, who generally maintains privacy, also shared glimpses of her other Christmas decorations.

Her collection of charming wooden reindeer, complete with red noses and festive scarves, added a whimsical touch to her home décor.

Jennifer's residence, a sprawling mansion in Bel-Air, California, purchased for $21million in 2012 during her marriage to actor Justin Theroux, reflects her sophisticated taste.

Even after their divorce, she has maintained the property as her sanctuary, shared with her three beloved dogs: Lord Chesterfield, Clyde, and Sophie.

The 8,500-square-foot mansion, boasting four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, sits on a 3.25-acre estate above the Bel Air Country Club, offering a luxurious and tranquil retreat for the star.

