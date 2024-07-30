Susan Lucci, 77, enjoys 'perfect summer evening' in white ultra-mini dress

Susan Lucci is enjoying the summer evenings in the Hamptons, and rightly so! The 77-year-old All My Children actress was joined by friends this past week in Bridgehampton, and shared with fans a look into how they have been spending their time.

"Bridgehampton on a perfect summer night! Friends, champagne and Van Cleef," Susan captioned the picture, which saw her posting in the center of five friends Susan wore a strapless white bandeau dress, a staple in her wardrobe, paired with nude heels and a sequin shawl.

Van Cleef is a French luxury jewelry brand founded in 1906.

© Instagram Susan Lucci (center) with friends in Hamptons

Susan has lived her entire adult life in the Hamptons and it is where she raised her two children, Liza and Andreas.

She recently took part in a Southampton production of Celebrity Autobiography, alongside Richard Kind, Mad Men's John Slattery, and The OC's Tate Donovan.

"Sold Out in Southampton last night!!! Love sharing the stage and bringing the fun with these hilarious merry-makers!!" she captioned a carousel of snaps with the cast.

The actress grew up outside of New York City in Westchester but moved between Long Island towns with her family before they settled in Garden City, New York, east of Queens.

Susan moved to Boston for college, graduating in 1968 with a degree in acting, and began her career with supporting roles in daytime dramas Love Is a Many Splendored Thing and The Doctors, before her big break as Erica Kane on the ABC soap opera All My Children in 1970.

She played the role for 41 years, and famously was nominated for 19 Daytime Emmy Awards before she finally won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999.

© ABC Susan Lucci as Erica Kane in All My Children

Criminal Minds and SWAT star Shemar Moore presented the icon with her Emmy in 1999 after 18 previous nominations, and became known for exclaiming: "The streak is over!"

In 2023, she was honored with the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award, and in an emotional speech she thanked the Academy, her family and fans, as well as her late husband Hubert Huber who died in November 2022. They were married for 53 years.

"The icing on the cake for me tonight is that my son Andreas is with me," Susan concluded her speech. "It means so much to me to have you here with me, honey. I feel your dad's presence here with us, and I thank my husband Helmet Huber because he had everything to do with me standing here tonight and receiving this incredible award."