Blake Lively shares glimpse inside ultra-private NYC apartment with Ryan Reynolds in star-studded building

Blake Lively left her quiet upstate New York property with Ryan Reynolds in favor of her glitzy New York City apartment this weekend, for an extra special girls night out (and in).

The Gossip Girl alum was in the city to celebrate her longtime bestie America Ferrera for her role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and the two sent the internet into a frenzy with their Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion alongside co-stars Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn.

The A Simple Favor actress made her New York City apartment the site of their reunion before heading off to the event, and shared a glimpse of the stunning space in a slew of photos from their time getting ready.

Blake took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close and shared several photos from inside her apartment, showing off both the luxurious entryway and her fabulous outfit.

The first photo sees her posing right by the apartment's private entrance, the elevator opening directly into the residence.

The inviting space is made warm with both copper and brick walls, worn in hardwood floors, and subtle, eccentric pieces of decor.

Brightening up the space was Blake's glamorous hot pink outfit; she looked like a real life Barbie in a flirty Oscar de la Renta dress with a fitted bodice, voluminous feather skirt and matching accessories: pointy-toed heels, a Judith Lieber bow-shaped clutch, and hot pink gloves.

Blake and Ryan's apartment is one of several units owned by a plethora of celebrities in a famed TriBeCa building known for previously and currently having residents such as Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Meg Ryan, Lewis Hamilton, Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates, Jake Gyllenhaal, and others.

© Rex The famed building sits on Greenwich Street in TriBeCa

The longtime couple bought the property around three years after the building, which was initially built in 1880 as a warehouse for a book bindery company, was gut renovated and converted into 53 units in 2014, including 45 lofts and eight penthouses.

© Getty Blake and Ryan split their time between the city and Pound Ridge

The units range from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet, and the building itself has a landmarked façade with signature arched windows, plus luxury amenities like a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, an expansive fitness center with an adjacent hammam, and a 4,000-square-foot interior courtyard in its center.

© Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock The couple have been married since 2012

Outside of the city, Blake and Ryan primarily live in a $5.7 million Colonial-style mansion in Pound Ridge; it boasts 8,892 square feet and sits on approximately 11.65 acres of land.

They previously also owned a home in neighboring Bedford, where other stars such as Bruce Willis, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, plus Ralph Lauren have also owned homes.

