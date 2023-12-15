2023 Daytime TV Emmys red carpet: best photos

After a six month wait the Daytime Emmy Awards are back – and the red carpet looks as gorgeous as ever with Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero, producer Artisha Mann Cooper and General Hospital's Eden McCoy among the first to hit the carpet at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles in the hours before the ceremony kicked off at 9/8c.

The ceremony was postponed from June 16 due to the SAG and WGA strikes, but with the strikes now over, the Daytime Emmys are back for a holiday special.

© Frazer Harrison Artisha Mann Cooper attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

© Frazer Harrison Lisa Guerrero attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, so if you're a cord cutter you can sign up for a free trial from a live TV streaming service that carries the network if you want to watch without cable. It will also be live streamed on Paramount+.

Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Ripa and Drew Barrymore are all nominated,while Susan Lucci – who starred as Erica Kane on All My Children and was nominated 19 times before she won the award Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – will be honored as the Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy Award recipient.

She will be awarded the statue by SWAT's Shemar Moore who was the man who handed her the Emmy back in 1999.

"I think he’s a perfect choice. Of course, it brings back very happy memories. He’s so charming and wonderful. He’s a very good actor and a very busy man. I’m very glad he’s going to be presenting again. I think the fans will enjoy seeing him," Susan told TV Insider ahead of the ceremony.

© Frazer Harrison Rachel Schwartz, Daytime Emmy Awards director

© Frazer Harrison General Hospital actor Eden McCoy attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

© Frazer Harrison Sylvia Villagran attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards