George Stephanopoulos' daughter makes mark on family's stunning vacation home in rare personal photo

George Stephanopoulos and his family are enjoying spending the summer at their vacation home in the Hamptons while lapping up quality time with his and wife Ali Wentworth's daughters Elliott, 21, and Harper 19, who have both returned home from college for the holidays.

The celebrity couple have a beautiful home by the sea, and over the weekend, Ali shared a glimpse inside the property on social media in an all too relatable post.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star posted a picture of the lavish porch, which had been taken over by one of their daughters and a bunch of her friends.

On the floor, multiple pairs of shoes were spread out across the floor in the otherwise pristine home.

"I guess a few girls slept over," Ali wrote in the caption.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's daughter and her friends took over the family home!

The space was decorated beautifully, complete with a side table with a bunch of coffee table books stacked neatly on top of it, and a jar filled with shells. There was also artwork decorating the area.

The house boasts 5 bedrooms, 6 and a half bathrooms, along with a media room, games room and basement, complete with 1,000 bottles of wine!

© Instagram Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have a beautiful home by the beach

The garden, meanwhile, also features a swimming pool and tennis courts.

The couple previously listed their property for $5.995 million back in February 2018, but decided to take it off the market.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with daughter Elliott

Along with their home in the Hamptons, the couple also have a beautiful apartment in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

George and Ali became empty nesters last year when their youngest left home to attend college in Nashville.

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth became empty nesters in 2023

The pair have been married since 2002 and they opened up about the beginning of their love story at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth after leaving their youngest daughter at college

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realized that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

© Nina Westervelt The couple with their daughters on the red carpet

George and Ali were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's late father, Robert.