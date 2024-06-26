George Stephanopoulos departs GMA after brief return as all three main anchors are replaced in biggest shake-up yet

George Stephanopoulos becomes the latest in the Good Morning America team to take time off the show, marking his absence on the latest installment of the morning news show.

The TV news anchor, 63, joined fellow co-hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts in doing the same, both of whom have taken time off GMA over the week as well.

On the June 26 edition of the show, Rebecca Jarvis took center stage on the anchors' desk, flanked by GMA Weekends anchor Gio Benitez and Linsey Davis.

While none of the hosts have explicitly stated the reason for their absence, with George specifically, it presumably ties back to a death in the family. His father, Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos, passed away at the age of 89 on June 19.

The anchor quietly grieved his father's loss off the show, even returning to set for the early part of this week, although it was his wife Ali Wentworth who broke the news on social media last weekend.

In remembrance of her father-in-law, she shared some of the sweet memories he'd made with her, his son, and his granddaughters, their girls Elliott and Harper, and wrote: "Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, PhD, Dean Emeritus Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity passed away on June 19th."

© Getty Images George lost his father last week, with funeral services being held in Ohio

"He was my father-in-law and I loved him dearly. He married us. He laughed with us. He debated our daughters. He praised my Thanksgiving turkey. He loved ice cream. He was everyone's council. He married or baptized almost every Greek on the eastern seaboard. He was held in the highest regard. He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob."

George, Ali, and other members of the family are presumably in Ohio today for the late Stephanopoulos' liturgy and funeral services. George's mother Nikki also passed away last year.

The former White House communications director and his three siblings, Anastasia, Marguarite, and Andrew, were all born in Fall River, Massachusetts to their Greek Orthodox parents, before moving to Rye, New York when George was five years old.

The obituary highlighted the late Reverend's years of service and his devotion to his family, reading: "Over more than half a century in the ministry, Father Robert touched countless lives."

© ABC/Michael Lebrecht III Robin, meanwhile, soaked up some sun in Portugal on assignment

"He counseled young couples contemplating marriage, celebrated their weddings and baptisms, cried with them at the funerals of loved ones. His legacy lives through them, his surviving children Mother Agapia, George, Marguarite, and Andrew — his daughter in law, Alexandra Wentworth, and his grandchildren Elliott and Harper Stephanopoulos."

As for the other anchors, Robin last appeared on the show for a live segment shot in Portugal last week, bringing her adored team, dubbed her "Glam Fam," plus her wife Amber Laign along for the ride.

© Instagram Michael is celebrating his daughter Isabella's major milestone in her cancer journey

Michael, on the other hand, who was on the show earlier this week, is presumably making the best of summer vacation time with his family, including his girlfriend Kayla Quick and his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella, who recently marked the completion of her chemotherapy.