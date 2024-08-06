George and Amal Clooney's fun garden for twins Ella and Alexander at $8.3m French chateau

Ever since George Clooney and his wife Amal put down roots in Provence, France, the A-list couple have relished in a peaceful secluded life in the countryside.

But the Ocean's 11 actor, 63, and human rights barrister Amal, 46, are also parents to twins, Alexander and Ella, seven, and so have made sure to give their little one an outdoor area that any lively seven-year-old would relish!



The couple bought their stunning Chateau in the picturesque town of Brignoles, France, in 2021 and it sits on vast land that not only offers them plenty of privacy, but miles of land to enjoy.

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID George and Amal Clooney's chateau has a huge garden perfect for the children

Aerial shots of the 18th-century estate show how fantastic it is. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – not to mention the vineyard which is 25 acres alone.

George and Amal's garden of fun for twins Alexander and Ella

While George and Amal surely love hosting family and friends at their vineyard, enjoying al fresco dining and partaking in a tennis match from time to time, their twins no doubt love more than simply running around the gardens and jumping into their outdoor swimming pool.

What's more, according to MailOnline, there's a boules pitch and enough space for quad biking and horse riding so the kids can learn new hobbies and sports, too.

The chateau itself is equally impressive with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms and reception rooms, plus an outhouse and garages for their vehicles.

The Clooneys make France their number-one residence

The couple, who wed in 2017 in Venice, Italy, are so in love with their new life in France that they even hired renovators to remodel their home to resemble the interiors of George's deluxe villa complex in Lake Como.

According to Vincent Sauvestre, who works for Terres & Domaines estate agents, the famous couple hired designers to modernise the property.

© Jeff Spicer George Clooney and Amal Clooney

He told Paris Match: "He's redone everything in an Italian style, no doubt just like at his Lake Como home." The paper claims villagers reported (and bodyguards) descending upon the town and high-end decorators arriving from Paris."

George has become a local in Laglio, Lake Como, over the years he's had a home there but since they settled in Brignoles, George and Amal spend the majority of their time in Provence.

They've even reached out to local communities to get involved with various initiatives.

© Alain de Maximy/imageBROKER/Shutterstock The Clooneys live in Brignoles

Mayor Didier Brémond told Paris Match that the Hollywood megastar was keen to aid a farm-to-table venture.

"George Clooney told me he wanted to help Brignoles, a bit like he did for Le Val during the flooding in 2021 by offering a cheque of 20,000 euros," he explained to the paper.

© Facebook The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

"I talked to him about my idea of a farm where we'd produce fruit and vegetables for schools in the commune. He accepted immediately."

The locals also, largely, leave the couple alone which no doubt is a pleasant welcome for the pair who are used to life in the glare of the spotlight.