George and Amal Clooney remodel $8.3m chateau to resemble dreamy Lake Como villa – report

George and Amal Clooney might be A-list celebrities who are instantly recognisable all over the globe, but the couple are known for spending time as a family in private with their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Fortunately for the family of four, they have more than one stunning home where they can make the most of quality time.

George, 63, and Amal, 46, spend a lot of time at their French chateau in the gorgeously picturesque town of Brignoles in Provence.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

The home is located on a breathtaking 18th-century vineyard and boasts more than 400 acres of land.

The chateau itself is equally impressive with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms and reception rooms, plus an outhouse and garages for their vehicles.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and the human rights lawyer purchased the property in 2021 and reportedly hired renovators to remodel the inside of the home to resemble the style of their villa on Lake Como in northern Italy.

Brignoles, a little town of Provence in France where George Clooney and Amal bought property in 2021

According to Vincent Sauvestre, who works for Terres & Domaines estate agents, the famous couple hired designers to modernise the property.

He told Paris Match: "He's redone everything in an Italian style, no doubt just like at his Lake Como home."

The paper claims villagers reported (and bodyguards) descending upon the town and high-end decorators arriving from Paris.

The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

Inside the Clooney's idyllic French Chateau

Named Domaine Le Canadel, George and Amal snapped up the property for a cool $8.3 million in August 2021, though it wasn't reported until much later that the family had been living there thanks to the level of privacy it affords them.

The Clooneys live in Brignoles

Vincent said previously of the purchase: "He was looking for a family home and he loved this one for the beauty of the living environment.

"He was meant to come and sign the sales agreement in person on May 6 2021 for his 60th birthday. Because of Covid, he had to do a power of attorney contract," he told Paris Match.

Actor George Clooney and lawyer Amal Clooney

Aerial shots of the estate show how fantastic it is. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – not to mention the vineyard which is 25 acres alone.

The Clooneys

Inside the Clooney's dreamy Lake Como abode

Lake Como has become synonymous with George Clooney. The superstar bought his villa for approximately $10 million way back in 2002 and over the last 22 years, he's become a local in the neighbourhood.

It was the picturesque lakes and laidback Italian lifestyle that swayed the A-lister to purchase property in nothern Italy.

George and Amal fell in love in Italy

"What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio," the father-of-two said back in 2010 during a press conference promoting his thriller The American.

He added: "I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing. But then I realized how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured."

George and Amal's Lake Como property

George's Italian complex is made up of four adjacent villas, with over 32,000 square feet of floor space and nearly 100,000 square feet including a lakefront entrance, two docks and a pier.

The main home features 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, a tennis court, a full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailing.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen in Italy in 2023

The Wall Street Journal estimated it may now be worth more than $100 million.

View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio, just 5 Kms from Cernobbio

In 2023, it was reported that the Clooneys had listed their villa intending to sell, though there's been no confirmation since on whether George and Amal cut ties with the huge property.