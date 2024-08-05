George and Amal Clooney return to meaningful spot — all about their favorite date night destination

Lake Como will always hold a very special place in George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney's hearts.

The Ocean's 11 actor has become a verified local of the luxe destination, ever since purchasing his famed 19th century estate Villa Oleandra in Laglio, in 2002.

Though the couple, who are parents to twins Ella and Alexander, seven, have several other international properties where they spend much of their time, this summer, they've made sure to make a pit stop at one of their favorite spots in Italy.

Over the weekend, George and Amal were spotted at the classic Lake Como favorite, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which sits further up the lake from their villa, near Bellagio.

Not only have the Oscar winner and the human rights lawyer been spotted several times over the years dining at the hotel, but fellow stars such as Natalie Portman, Van Morrison, Gwen Stefani, plus even Greta Garbo and Winston Churchill, have also been notable guests.

It was 11 years ago now that George and Amal met right in Lake Como, at his villa in 2013, when a mutual friend brought the Lebanon-native as her plus one to a party that her future-husband was hosting.

© Getty The Grand Hotel Tremezzo

They went on their first date later that year in October, to Berners Tavern in London, and by April 2014, George had proposed. They tied the knot in September of that year in Venice.

Earlier in the summer, shortly after the twins celebrated their seventh birthday, they were spotted not in Lake Como but at fellow celebrity destination Saint-Tropez, similarly having lunch at one of the French Riviera's most popular spots.

© Getty The Clooneys split their time between Italy, France and England

In late June, they enjoyed a meal by the beach at Jardin Tropezina, a beach club and mediterranean restaurant on Pampelonne Bay, right on the beach strip where other Saint-Tropez classics like Loulou, Bagatelle, and of course the famous Le Club 55 are also located.

© Getty George purchased his villa, which is now worth around $100 million, in 2002 for $10 million

Guests of the beach club, which is helmed by French chef Jean François Piège, get to enjoy lunch or dinner right by the water, in addition to an exclusive section of beach loungers.

© Getty George and Amal will celebrate their milestone tenth wedding anniversary next month

The restaurant is part of the two five-star Airelles hotels in Saint-Tropez, the Airelles Saint-Tropez, Château de La Messardière, which occupies a 19th century château located closer to the center of the French beach town, and the Airelles Saint-Tropez, Pan Deï Palais, which is about an eight-minute car ride away and nearer to the busy port area.

The original Airelles hotel, Les Airelles, is a five-star alpine lodge in famed ski town Courchevel, also in France, which itself is next to fellow classic the Cheval Blanc, which is owned by LVMH.