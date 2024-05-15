Prince William protects Princess Kate's privacy with appearance at gilded family home

The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance via a pre-recorded call during the TV BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday night, paying tribute to Baroness Floella Benjamin, who received the BAFTA Fellowship.

Prince William's choice of filming location was intriguing. The heir to the throne opted to film from the gilded rooms at King Charles' residence, Windsor Castle, instead of his personal family home, Adelaide Cottage. The decision was made no doubt in part to protect his wife Princess Kate's privacy as she continues to recuperate amid her cancer treatment.

Prince William films from inside Windsor Castle

In the video above, William can be seen addressing Baroness Benjamin directly from one of Windsor's 1,000 grand rooms.

Two out of focus portraits in gold and black frames can be seen in the background, hanging on a patterned blue wallpaper, and behind William's shoulder is a gilded double door.

Windsor Castle is of course incredibly close to the Prince and Princess of Wales' primary residence, candy-pink Adelaide Cottage, making it a convenient back-up location for filming.

Prince William filmed his special TV BAFTAs 2024 video appearance from Windsor Castle

The four-bedroom Windsor Home Park home abode is a mere 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle.

Windsor Castle's incredible interiors

By contrast, Windsor Castle is a beast. The sizeable 900-year-old property, which King Charles inherited upon Queen Elizabeth II's death, boasts an impressive 484,000 square feet of space.

The sizeable 900-year-old property, which King Charles inherited upon Queen Elizabeth II's death, boasts an impressive 484,000 square feet of space.

The incredible 13-acre grounds combine a fortification, a palace, and a small town. Windsor Castle is the largest inhabited castle in the world as well as the longest-occupied palace in Europe, and remains a functioning royal residence.

The Berkshire abode has played host to royal weddings in recent years, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day.

Prince William and Princess' Kate reside at four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage

Princess Kate's recovery

Princess Kate has been lying low at Adelaide Cottage since announcing she was undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message broadcast last month.

HELLO! understands that Kate started treatment in late February. The type of cancer has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace.

The Prince of Wales, meanwhile, is focused on supporting his wife and children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, while continuing to undertake engagements and work.

The Princess of Wales has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer

The Wales family, who previously resided in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, uprooted their London in London in the summer of 2022 in a bid to enjoy a quieter pace of life away from the cameras in the countryside.

Princess Kate hasn't been pictured since her announcement and hasn't been on an official royal outing since Christmas 2023.