Meghan Markle's Canada lovenest with Prince Harry goes up for sale - photo

Meghan Markle's former three-bedroom home in Toronto, Canada, has been put on the market for $1.9 million. The property is where she lived while filming popular law drama, Suits, and during her early dating days with now-husband Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, 43, rented the home for around two years while she played the part of Rachel Zane on the hit series. At the time, the actress lived there with her two beloved dogs, Bogart and Guy.

Meghan vacated the property in 2017 when she moved to London to pursue her relationship with Harry. A year later in May 2018, they wed at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

© MEGA Meghan Markle moved out of the property in 2017

The year after Meghan left the home in Toronto behind, it was sold for $1.6 million, three hundred thousand less than the listed price today.

In 2017, Meghan was photographed leaving her home while on her way to set. The photo shows the front porch, which features wooden steps leading down to the street and a pale blue front door.

The property is described as having "high-end, elegant" finishes. It is fully detached and also has a garden at the rear.

Meghan would also play host to Prince Harry when the royal would fly into the Canadian city twice a month to visit while the couple were courting in their early days.

Recommended video You may also like WACTH: Meghan Markle and Prince Archie are so cute in this home video

Harry and Meghan's love story

The long-distance relationship began after the pair met in London in 2016. Harry and Meghan, now parents to two children, Prince Archie, aged five, and Princess Lilibet, aged three, were set up on a blind date by mutual friends and met for the first time at London's Dean Street Townhouse.

© MEGA Meghan Markle's former home is up for sale

By August 2016, the pair had met a couple of times and immediately hit it off. They then dove into the deep end when Harry decided to whisk Meghan away to Botswana on what was technically their third date.

© Usa Network/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock Meghan lived in Canada while appearing in Suits



However, the relationship didn't become public knowledge until the end of the year when the first official photos showed them shopping for Christmas trees and heading to the theatre in London.

MORE: Fresh warnings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood have surfaced

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to mark special milestone with Prince Archie after Colombia tour

© Pool Prince Harry and Meghan now live in California

Fast forward eight years and the married couple, who stepped down from their roles as working royals in early 2020, are a family of four who reside in Montecito, California.

After leaving the UK, the pair and baby Archie relocated to Canada before settling at Tyler Perry's house in California where they stayed for a lot of the pandemic.

They then settled into their $15 million mansion in Montecito in the summer of 2021.