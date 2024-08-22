Fresh warnings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood have surfaced

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to Montecito in 2020, and they now share their sprawling $14.5 million mansion with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. While it may sound like they are living the American dream, there are an array of growing issues with their neighbourhood…

The couple reside very close to the Montecito Hot Springs which is fast becoming a very popular hiking spot, and this increased interest in the location has caused a plethora of problems for the locals.

These issues have been highlighted by Josh Molina in his podcast, Santa Barbara Talks, and they include gridlock parking around the area, litter and campfires. Josh warns of the "incredible threat" that these fires in particular pose for the very dry surroundings. In addition, he questions the legality of "pools" that have been created with rocks in the springs.



Luckily for the Sussexes, they have a huge estate with acres of private land so parking for visiting friends and family wouldn't be a problem for them, however, the local roads being blocked and the aftermath of swathes of tourists are issues that could affect them.

Check out the royal couple's amazing garden

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14.5 million mansion their forever home?

The couple have shown no signs of wanting to move away from their property, and in an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed they fell in love with it instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan said. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Although Harry and Meghan lead a life away from the cameras most of the time, they have allowed filming inside their estate for their own Netflix series, and this allowed fans to see exactly how spectacular their abode is.

The sweeping driveway was showcased, as well as their vast garden with immaculate lawns, gorgeous trees and unrivalled views. Did you know that there's also a swimming pool?

The residence featured on their Netflix show

Inside, there is a traditional-looking kitchen/diner area, a beautiful living space and stunning bedrooms. The power couple run their business, Archewell Foundation, from their home and so it seems only fitting they would have a stunning his and hers office space.

Such a stylish home office for the couple

The Duchess gave a full look inside her work area on her 40th birthday as she shared a video with fans.

Meghan sat at her rustic wooden desk on one of two cream dining room-style chairs, while the other was draped with a Hermes blanket. One of their adorable dogs was snoozing on a dog bed behind her – so cute!

What's happened to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home?

© Netflix The couple have vacated Frogmore Cottage

The couple used to reside at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but in 2023 they handed the keys back and now no longer have a UK base.

At the annual Sovereign Grant briefing earlier this year, palace officials confirmed there were no new tenants in the Grade II Crown Estate property in Windsor Home Park.

The property is located in Windsor

A Palace official said at the briefing: "During the year, Frogmore Cottage has remained empty. I don't think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage."

The home was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 before the royal couple moved in and it also underwent extensive, multimillion-pound renovations.

© Getty The couple held their wedding celebrations at Frogmore House

The beautiful home is situated in front of an incredible lake and nearby Frogmore House, which is where Harry and Meghan hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.