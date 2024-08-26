King Charles is hiring help at Buckingham Palace amid Scottish summer holiday

King Charles has left London behind as he holidays in Balmoral Castle, Scotland for the summer, following the tradition set by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

But it is far from out of sight, out of mind. The monarch is hiring for several new positions at his London home Buckingham Palace, where he is expected to move in 2027.

Catering is one of the key areas for expansion, with the royal family's official website advertising vacancies for a sous chef, a chef de partie and a kitchen porter.

In the case of the former, the perfect candidate will work five days a week starting at Buckingham Palace, but they will be expected to travel to other royal residences as required.

Using "locally sourced and seasonal produce", they will help "plan and develop menu items for a wide range of events and occasions." One of the key responsibilities will be to "support the Head Chef with ordering, stock control and menu planning, making suggestions for new or improved items."

Charles' diet

The chefs will likely be required to cook some of the monarch's favourite dishes when he visits. Clarence House's official Instagram page previously revealed one of Charles' go-to breakfasts is cheesy baked eggs.

While the late Queen's son famously skips lunch, he makes up for it with a hearty dinner using fresh produce - much of which is often produced at his own estate.

"For years I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week," the royal told the BBC in 2021.

Mushroom risotto and salad are some of the regular dishes on the menu. Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, told HELLO!: "The Prince requires a side salad for every meal - and this salad was very precise.

"[King] Charles required a coddled egg that was peeled and hidden beneath salad leaves. He would then mash his salad leaves into the eggs to make a dressing – a bit like mayonnaise."

Royal move

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla's primary residence is Clarence House in London, but they are expected to move into Buckingham Palace following the completion of the £369 million ten-year renovation project.

The palace's annual Sovereign Grant report in 2023 explained that their majesties won't move into the grand palace until 2027. Works on their private apartments in the Palace's North Wing are expected to be completed in three years.

"The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents," the royal family states on their website.

"The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

