Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton apologises over 'amateur' Mother's Day photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Kate apologises over 'amateur' Mother's Day photo

The photograph was shared by the royals on Sunday to mark Mother's Day

6 minutes ago
Prince William and Kate have released a statement following criticism over their Mother's Day photo
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
Share this:

Kensington Palace has released an official statement in response to concerns over an image of Princess Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, that was shared to mark Mother's Day on Sunday. 

The statement comes after questions were raised over whether the image had been digitally altered. The photo, taken by Prince William, is the first of the princess to be released after her abdominal surgery

kate surrounded by children© The Prince of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo to mark Mother's Day

In a message shared on X on Monday morning, Princess Kate stated: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. 

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Earlier on, the PA news agency said it would be withdrawing the image from its picture service. A spokesperson for the national news agency has since said: "Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham on April 27, 2021 in Darlington, England.© WPA Pool
Kate thanked fans for their kind words in the post

"We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service."

The photograph in question showed Kate sitting on a chair, surrounded by her three children. The princess had her arms around Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, who are on either side of her, while Prince George, ten, is standing behind with his arms hugging her neck.

The mum-of-three captioned the post: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."

Kate Middleton wearing teal coat on St Patrick's Day 2023© Getty
The photo is the first of the princess to be released after her abdominal surgery

Royal fans questioned whether the image had been photoshopped after claiming that the sleeve of Princess Charlotte's cardigan did not line up. 

Later in the day on Sunday, the photo was withdrawn by international picture agencies over concerns that the image had been manipulated. 

WATCH: Surgeon baffled by Princess Kate's lengthy hospital stay

The photo marked the first image released of Kate since her planned operation at the London Clinic on January 16. She was released two weeks later and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The mum-of-three is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

LISTEN: All about this year's royal health scares...

Sharing an update on Kate's health in the latest issue of HELLO! magazine, royal author Robert Jobson, whose new biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales is published this summer, told us: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things. I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more