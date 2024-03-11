Princess Kate apologises over 'amateur' Mother's Day photo

Kensington Palace has released an official statement in response to concerns over an image of Princess Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, that was shared to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

The statement comes after questions were raised over whether the image had been digitally altered. The photo, taken by Prince William, is the first of the princess to be released after her abdominal surgery.

© The Prince of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo to mark Mother's Day

In a message shared on X on Monday morning, Princess Kate stated: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Earlier on, the PA news agency said it would be withdrawing the image from its picture service. A spokesperson for the national news agency has since said: "Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday.

© WPA Pool Kate thanked fans for their kind words in the post

"We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service."

The photograph in question showed Kate sitting on a chair, surrounded by her three children. The princess had her arms around Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, who are on either side of her, while Prince George, ten, is standing behind with his arms hugging her neck.

The mum-of-three captioned the post: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."

© Getty The photo is the first of the princess to be released after her abdominal surgery

Royal fans questioned whether the image had been photoshopped after claiming that the sleeve of Princess Charlotte's cardigan did not line up.

Later in the day on Sunday, the photo was withdrawn by international picture agencies over concerns that the image had been manipulated.

WATCH: Surgeon baffled by Princess Kate's lengthy hospital stay

The photo marked the first image released of Kate since her planned operation at the London Clinic on January 16. She was released two weeks later and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The mum-of-three is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

LISTEN: All about this year's royal health scares...

Sharing an update on Kate's health in the latest issue of HELLO! magazine, royal author Robert Jobson, whose new biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales is published this summer, told us: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things. I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent."