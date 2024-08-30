Earl Spencer bids 'farewell' amid split as he updates fans on Althorp's future

The news of Earl Charles Spencer and wife Countess Karen's shock split broke in June and on Thursday, the Earl updated his social media following on the future of Althorp.

Taking to the stately home's official Instagram page, he informed the 58,000 followers that the doors of property closed that evening, but they will be opened again in 2025.

He penned: "Wow, what an incredible season it has been with all of our wonderful visitors at Althorp House! As we bid farewell to 2024 and get ready to close our gates this evening, we’re already getting excited about welcoming you back in 2025 when we reopen our doors!"

Unsurprisingly fans were delighted about next year's news, and many shared a slew of love hearts under the post.

Alongside the Earl's news, he chose to post a stunning photograph of one of the house's grand communal rooms featuring a dramatic checkerboard floor, endlessly tall ceilings and giant artworks on the walls. In shot, there is a gorgeous ornate lantern light with an encased candelabra and the room is flanked with wooden carved chairs. A sideboard is the perfect display for a bust statue and a large floral urn.

It is usual for the property to close at this time of year, after it has welcomed many visitors through its doors over the summer months.

With 90 rooms, 550 acres of land and a special temple dedicated to the late Princess, who is buried there, it is as spectacular as you would imagine.

Princess Diana's brother regularly shares looks inside the grand residence via Instagram, and fans cannot get enough of the grandeur.

The 59-year-old shared the news of his divorce with the Mail On Sunday at the start of summer, saying: "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

© David Goddard The property will throw open its doors next year

The couple share one daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, whom they welcomed in 2012, and whom they have been raising at Althorp.

What has Countess Karen Spencer said about the divorce?

Karen will be leaving Althorp

Karen took to Instagram to speak to her fans by saying: "I'm looking forward to reconnecting with everyone on social media soon. I’ll be posting more regularly again starting in September.

"I'm currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful estate…"

© Getty Charles is custodian of Althorp House

She also then told her followers that she will be taking her beloved sheep with her when she moves from the estate. "And for those of you who have been asking, don’t worry, Lucky and Minty will be coming with me. In the meantime, I hope you are all having a wonderful summer," she penned.