Earl Charles Spencer's drastic security measure at Princess Diana's final resting place revealed

Princess Diana has been laid to rest on an island at the Oval Lake at Althorp House, her childhood home

Earl Charles Spencer, 59, often shares breathtaking images of Princess Diana's final resting place, most recently sharing the serene location at first light, but did you know the Earl had to make a drastic change before his sister could be buried there?

Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare, explaining that the Oval Lake once had a bridge to reach the island where the late Diana is now.

He wrote: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

This makes the persevered island only accessible by boat, and in the book, he explains that he and his brother Prince William rowed over on the 20th anniversary of their mother's death.

Recounting his first ever visit to the island with Meghan Markle by his side, Harry revealed it wasn't exactly plain sailing – they got stuck! "The thick mud of the shallows had us in its grip. Uncle Charles came down to the water’s edge, gave us a little shove," the Duke of Sussex explained.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

"I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother," he goes on.

He also noted that he mentally asked his mother for guidance and to see things clearly, and when he asked his wife what she prayed for, she replied with the same notion.

© Getty Harry took Meghan Markle to visit Diana's grave

Prince Harry made another revelation in his book, explaining that he had wished to be buried alongside his mother but that was not deemed possible.

Instead, Harry has chosen to have his gravesite at Frogmore House, which is where he celebrated his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Did you know that Princess Diana wasn't supposed to be buried at Althorp?

© Tim Graham The late former Princess of Wales has been laid to rest on an island

The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake.

Can members of the public visit Diana's grave?

© Instagram Charles shared a poignant photo of the temple

While members of the public can visit the property when it is open during the summer months, they are unable to access the island. Instead, there is a temple dedicated to the late Princess, where floral tributes and cards can be left.

The lake has resident swans

The surrounding area is so peaceful