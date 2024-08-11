Charles Spencer delights with beautiful new view of Princess Diana's family home

Earl Spencer is the proud custodian of the Spencer family's ancestral home, Althorp House, and he no doubt wowed his followers on Sunday when he shared another stunning look at the lavish property.

Taken in the beautiful summer sunshine, the brief yet sweeping snippet showcased the property and its grounds to perfection, with not a cloud in the bright blue sky, as you can see in the clip below…

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares stunning new view of Princess Diana's family home

The father-of-seven posted a video to his Instagram Stories without any caption, allowing the beauty of the moment – and of his surroundings – to speak for itself.

It came shortly before the bestselling author met visitors to the house, signing copies of his latest book, A Very Private School, at the gift shop on the property.

Althorp is open to the public for a brief time in the summer, allowing visitors to take in the beautiful estate where Charles moved when he was 11, and his sister Diana was 14.

As he's previously revealed, the opening and closing dates for summer visiting typically have a special poignancy for the family – although this was never intended when initially arranged.

"With these big houses and their contents, you do an agreement with the government as to how many days to be open," he said on model Twiggy's podcast Tea with Twiggy.

"We agreed to be open for July and August, so we open on the first of July, which is Diana's birthday, and we close on 31 August, which is the day she died."

He added: "That was agreed five years before she passed away, so strange."

Althorp's summer change

However, this year, the house will close a couple of days earlier, on 29 August. It will, though, have a special exhibition that's never been seen before.

Declaring his estate open for the summer on social media earlier this month, Charles wrote in his caption: "Althorp is open to day visitors from 1 July till 29 August this year, and a new exhibit is the stunning canoe given to me by @marckoska for my 60th birthday in May."

He continued: "It's as beautiful as many of the works of art in Althorp House, accumulated by my family over the past 500 years. I still can't get my head round the generosity, craftsmanship and thoughtfulness of this gift in a million."

More about Althorp

The Grade I listed stately home boasts a sprawling estate and is located five miles northwest of Northampton, between the villages of Great Brington and Harlestone.

It's been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is set on an incredible 13,000 acres, with the house and gardens comprising 550 of those.

Charles took over the property after the death of his father John in 1992.He married his third wife, Countess (Karen) Spencer, 52, in 2011 after the couple were initially set up on a blind date in Los Angeles the previous year, with the Earl proposing at Althorp.

They share daughter Charlotte Diana, who was born in 2012, but announced the sad news of their divorce earlier this year.