Scott Disick transforms four bathrooms at home for Kourtney Kardashian's kids

Scott Disick works hard to make sure his bachelor pad is the perfect home for his three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, eight.

While the three youngsters sometimes live with their mother, Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband Travis Barker, when they're at Scott's they have a dream house to live in, with a rooftop cinema and newly-renovated bathrooms.

Scott took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse at the recently overhauled bathrooms at his house, sharing he had renovated all four over the course of a week – with a little help, of course. See the insight below...

In a video shared to Instagram, Scott walks around the four bathrooms, saying: "This is insane. I was able to do a complete renovation on a bathroom in a week."

The first bathroom boasts a bath overlooking Scott's impressive swimming pool, while the second has a walk-in shower with Scott explaining he had "cheap" fake marble tiling in the shower before, which has now been covered in plaster for a sleek minimalist house – not dissimilar to Kim Kardashian's pared back abode.

Bathroom three also has a walk-in shower, which Scott calls "unreal," adding: "Everything matches, it looks sleek, it looks modern, it looks new."

Of his new mimimal look, Scott exclaims: "Plaster over everything," as the video pans around the fourth bathroom to show a huge shower with a bench built in.

Scott's home makeover

Scott was helped out by interior designers Kamp Studios, who specialize in architecturally authentic plaster finishes. They shared The Kardashians star's video too, writing: "We pulled off an insane renovation for The Lord himself—Scott Disick is all about Plaster Over Everything!"

© Francois Vochelle/Shutterstock Scott Disick is concentrating on his kids and his home

Of their peaceful plaster designs, Kamp Studios say: "Our meticulously crafted plastered bathrooms blend form and function, creating a sanctuary of serene aesthetics."

A minimalist home, like Scott has opted for is often the choice of someone with a busy life, as he and the rest of the Kardashians clan have. It was her hectic schedule that prompted Kim Kardashian to choose lowkey décor for her and Kanye West's final home together.

"Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness," she said of her minimal home.

Scott was obviously a fan, following in the footsteps of Kim in his bathrooms – though he has shown a penchant for more outlandish interiors in the past, revealing a plush velvet cinema room would be his dream come true.