Kourtney Kardashian shows off incredible dining room in video that is confusing fans

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share a highlights reel from inside her Californian mansion and we couldn't help but spot her incredibly impressive dining room. However, the video itself has sparked much discussion in the reality star's comments section.

Posting to her 223 million followers on Instagram, the mother of four, who is married to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, was sharing her excitement for Halloween in October, despite it being the height of summer.

The 45-year-old wrote: "18 Fridays until…" in the caption for the video which showed off the inside of their home inundated with pumpkins, plastic skeletons and more spooky décor.

© Instagram

The dining room was ultra-striking and looked fresh out of a gothic movie. In one snapshot of the room, Kourtney showed off the huge dining table which serves as the focal point of the room with plenty of seating for when the whole family dine together. See more of the room in the video below...

The table is cleverly placed in front of a massive floor-to-ceiling window which has a stylish arch at the top and black frames.

The colour scheme of the room is, generally, kept neutral thanks to the tan rattan chairs and beige curtains.

However, the decoration was maxed out for the Halloween theme with cobwebs, candelabras, and fake skulls scattered across the table. The scary theme is very appropriate for Kourtney and Travis who are vocal and open about their love of all things gothic.

But some fans of Kourtney were less than impressed that she was wishing the summer away with her caption. One person wrote: "STOP KOURT," and a second said: "No way!" Her sister, Khloe, even hilariously wrote: "You're sick."

Others were loving Kourtney's enthusiasm for the holiday: "We know how much you love Halloween," they said. "Can't wait to see your costumes this year."

© Instagram

Even when it's not Halloween, however, the Lemme founder and her husband of two years embrace their edginess.

In another room of their home, they have some eye-opening artwork on their wall in the form of a canvas depicting a bat surrounded by graffiti-inspired markings.

© Instagram

Kourtney and Travis' living arrangements

Meanwhile, Kourtney discussed her and Travis' living arrangements in a recent episode of their Hulu series, The Kardashians, which was filmed shortly before she gave birth to their son, Rocky Thirteen.

In the episode, Kourtney shared that she and Travis had only recently begun living together officially due to the logistics around their blended family.

© Mike Coppola Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in 2022

"Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces," she explained.

"It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We're going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby."