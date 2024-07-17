Pink's surprisingly normal $12m Santa Barbara kitchen in rare glimpse into singer's family life

Pink is currently in Europe embarking on her huge world tour. The 'So What' hitmaker has been a giant in the music industry business for decades now, and so she's no doubt used to hotel hopping and jet setting across the globe.

But when she's performing in front of thousands of fans at sell-out stadium shows, the singer is super family-orientated and no doubt loves nothing more than spending time at her home in Santa Barbara she shares with her husband and two kids.

Although Pink, whose real name is Alicia Moore, and her husband of 18 years Carey Hart are fortunate to live in a mansion said to be worth $12 million, the home they live with their two children, 12-year-old daughter Willow and seven-year-old son Jameson, is surprisingly normal.

Pink and Carey have been married for 18 years

The kitchen in particular is perfectly designed with their personalities and a family unit in mind.

1/ 4 © Instagram Chef in the making The singer shared this adorable photo of her son, Jameson, cooking at home in their kitchen, and it shows just how family-focused the mom-of-two is. Jameson is seen wearing a colorful, painted apron as he fries vegetables on the stove. We love the patterned kitchen tiles that are on the wall behind the stove, and there are plenty of cooking utensils and accessories to the side of the cooking area. The picture is also a pale yellow color with rustic-looking cupboards, adding a real artsy effect. In the video shared on her Instagram, Pink can be heard saying to her son, "What you making, buddy?" to which he replies, "Green beans!"

2/ 4 © Instagram Proud mom Pink then shared this photo in the same post of Jamesoon looking pleased with himself after his cooking and apron-making efforts. Pink was clearly one proud mom as she joked in the caption that her son was coming after the brand Hedley & Bennett with his own apron design. "He’s coming for you @hedleyandbennett in the design sector #futuretopchef." This angle of the kitchen shows how there are more pops of color thanks to the green, retro-style patterns featured on the central island of the kitchen. The family also have a huge double fridge and plenty of cool appliances in the background.

3/ 4 © Instagram Kitchen or salon? Pink shared this selfie previously on her Instagram of her getting her hair done in her kitchen as she prepared for her previous tour. In the background, we spy a wine cabinet underneath the huge kitchen island in the center of the kitchen. The kitchen also has a stable-style door that leads out onto the outdoor garden area, and there are gorgeous amber light fittings hanging from the ceiling.

4/ 4 © Instagram Fun and games From what we've seen of Pink and her family on social media, it's clear that they love having fun together! The 'What About Us' shared this photo of her kitchen in a video on Instagram and it's so relatable.

The video shows how her kitchen had been turned upside down after her kids had been playing, with chairs upturned and clutter all over the table.

Somehow, it still manages to look like the chicest kitchen ever!