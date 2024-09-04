Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Channing Tatum shares glimpse inside rustic home with intimate photo with Zoe Kravitz
The Blink Twice star lives in Brentwood, California
channing tatum zoe kravitz blink twice photocall© Getty Images

Channing Tatum shares glimpse inside rustic home with intimate photo with Zoe Kravitz

The Blink Twice star lives in Brentwood, California

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Channing Tatum gave his fans a rare glimpse inside his luxury accommodation while sharing an intimate photo with his fiancée Zoe Kravitz.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram to praise Zoe and her directorial debut, Blink Twice – which Channing stars in – while also sharing an insight into their relationship.

In the image, Channing is sitting on a couch shirtless gazing into the camera while Zoe is asleep on his stomach.

In the background, you can see the stylish furnishings of his surroundings, including a large oak cabinet that fills an entire wall and is decorated with books, ornaments, and other trinkets.

There is also a small round coffee table with two chairs, several large potted plants, floor-to-ceiling curtains, a white and blue patterned rug, and an abundance of natural light.

Captioning the serene photo, Channing penned: "This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she'd break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. 

channing tatum shirtless with zoe kravitz sleeping on him© Instagram
Channing shared a glimpse inside what appeared to be his home

"She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film. I'm so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know."

He added: "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let's go."

zoe kravitz channing tatum blink twice premiere la© Getty Images
Zoe and Channing met in 2020

While it's unclear if the property they are in belongs to Channing, he is the proud owner of a midcentury farmhouse in Brentwood's Mandeville Canyon which he snapped up for $5.6 million in 2021 following his split from Jenna Dewan.

The home features a rustic stone and wood exterior, while the interior boasts vaulted ceilings and skylights that offer ample natural light.

channing tatum garden© Instagram
Channing bought his rustic farmhouse in 2021

The largely wooden space has exposed brick walls in the kitchen and living room and an incredible garden with a lagoon-style swimming pool and sports court.

Channing's home spans 3,300 square feet with a modest two bedrooms and three bathrooms, while a one-bedroom guesthouse is located within the grounds.

Channing Tatum and ZoÃ« Kravitz attend the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Channing and Zoe plan to wed in 2025

The master bedroom has its own balcony overlooking the sprawling gardens, which are surrounded by sycamore trees and have a redbrick terrace with an outdoor dining area, and the swimming pool that is lined by two sun loungers.

Channing and Zoe plan to wed next year, according to her father, Lenny Kravitz.

"He's a really great guy, he was raised well, so he's got manners, he's charming, he's a soulful human being, and so he's become part of the family quite quickly," he told Radio 2's Zoe Ball in May.

Zoe called her fiance the "love of my life"© Getty Images
Zoe calls Channing the 'love of my life'

"He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year," Lenny added.

Speaking to InStyle in June, the "Fly Away" singer shared more kind words about his daughter's relationship with Channing.

zoe kravitz and lenny kravitz at blink twice london premiere© Getty Images
Zoe's dad Lenny Kravitz confirmed his daughter's engagement

When asked what he thought about eventually walking Zoe down the aisle, he enthused: "Just happiness, you know?"

He explained: "Happiness knowing that she's confident in her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone — they're equally matched and equally yoked. Just happiness."

