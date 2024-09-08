Michelle Keegan reveals stunning new addition at £3.5 million mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have curated the home of their dreams in Essex. The couple, who built their £3.5 million mansion from scratch, worked tirelessly to design, demolish, and rebuild what started as a £1.3 million property.

After completing the mammoth project in August 2023, Michelle and Mark have been posting snaps of their dream house on social media, and on Saturday, the actress gave fans a glimpse of their latest addition.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan unveiled a new custom print in her kitchen

Revealing a sentimental piece of artwork created by David Howarth, Michelle posted a snap of her lavish kitchen. "@davohowarth has done it again…honestly I get goosebumps every time I look at it," she penned in the caption. "A personal piece of art that I will cherish forever (just like the one he created in my hallway a few years ago)."

An undeniably romantic piece, the custom print reads: "There's a place in my heart that will never belong to anyone but you…"

In keeping with Michelle's neutral colour scheme, the TV star has hung the piece above a Scandi-style dining bench complete with complimentary grey, white and beige accessories. Positioned opposite the kitchen island, Michelle and Mark will be able to glimpse the statement design whenever they're cooking.

Speaking to The Observer in December, Michelle explained that building their house had been an emotional experience for both herself and her husband.

Revealing what it was like when she saw the finished project, the star said. "I was filming [Ten Pound Poms] in Australia and hadn't seen the house for months. And when I walked in, Mark had lit all the candles and… I couldn't speak for five minutes. He was like, 'What do you think?'

© Instagram Michelle and Mark finished renovating their home last year

"I couldn't find the words to say how I felt, because I was so overwhelmed. I just burst out crying. It still gets me emotional. Because we've worked really hard for it. We've had to make a lot of sacrifices," continued Michelle.

"I missed lots of milestones in my life due to work. Mark went to LA and we spent months apart, which was hard. But, it's worth it. And the house – it's also about security. Because you never know when all this is going to end."

After completing their home last year, Mark and Michelle commemorated the milestone by throwing an epic housewarming party, complete with live performances by Scouting For Girls, Olly Murs, James Argent and Mark's sister Jess Wright.

Posting a video from the festivities, the couple wrote: "A long time coming. We did it!! Thanks to all our loved ones and the people that made it so special. Home!!"