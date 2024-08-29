Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's fans left astounded by new video of their 'Beverly Hills' style mansion

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan love delighting their fans with updates from their postcard-worthy mansion in Essex and on Wednesday we got to see their dream home in all of its glory when they shared a breathtaking golden hour video.

The shot, shared to their 631,000 fans, panned across their immaculate lawn to show off the back of the property in its entirety and as the sun was setting behind the trees, the house looked so spectacular. See the video below...

WATCH: Mark and Michelle's megamansion is seriously stunning

"Just the absolute most amazing homes, it's like it's straight out of Beverly Hills," penned one adoring fan. Others agreed it was a "dream" property with one writing: "Whenever I imagined winning the lottery and buying a big house this is exactly what I’ve always imagined it to be like ever since I was a kid."

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's epic home is in a league of its own

It's not the first time that the building has been likened to an LA pad with someone else previously saying: "Can't believe it's in the UK. Looks straight out of Beverly Hills."

The lawn garnered a lot of attention too, which Mark will be pleased about as his new ride-on lawnmower is his new "baby".

© Instagram James 'Arg' Argent posed with good friend Michelle Keegan at her amazing Essex home

The couple had left their bi-folding doors open to enjoy the balmy evening and their outdoor seating area was in view too. The angle of the video didn't allow a peek into their Hollywood-worthy pool, but the sun loungers around it were clear to see.

© Instagram Their property has unrivalled views

In the past, their stunning outdoor pool has been showcased, evoking more praise from their fanbase. When Mark took a dip on a sunny day, the comments came flooding in, including: "I'm in love. What I would do for a garden like that," and "Very lucky, it's gorgeous."

The Heart FM DJ and the Brassic actress bought the land back in 2019 and have been building and renovating their property ever since. Mark's dad was project manager at the site during the works, and he jokingly added: "Who built that house and oversaw it all," to the comments of the couple's latest post.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle's floodlights divided fans

The couple have surrounded their home with plenty of floodlights for after dark. A recent photo shared on their home Instagram account was captioned: "Took this amazing shot of the house last night… Look at the stars above." Fans were left divided about the lights though.

The couple have designed it from scratch

"The stars would be brighter if you switched off the exterior lights," one follower pointed out, while another echoed: "Turn off your lights and you’d have a better view."