Inside Michelle Keegan's ultra-glam break with rarely-seen family member
michelle keegan black and white dress at fashion awards © Getty

The Our Girl star married Mark Wright in 2015…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan has headed off for some rest and relaxation, bringing along one of her rarely-seen dogs, Pip.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Brassic actress, 37, glowed as she shared a candid snap from inside her lavish cabin, which appeared to be at Soho Farmhouse. The brunette beauty exuded off-duty chic as she cuddled her chihuahua while posing in the large bathroom mirror.

Michelle couldn't be more besotted with her dog Pip© Instagram
For the casual snap, Michelle donned a stylish ensemble, slipping into a beige bodysuit paired with chic white striped trousers. Her skin was radiant as she opted for a natural makeup look, featuring a subtle touch of bronzer and glossy lips.

Adding a pop of colour, Michelle accessorized with her trendy Rhode phone case, which secured her lip gloss and was attached to a pastel beaded strap.

The actress shared a photo of the wholesome bikes on the grounds of her fabulous break© Instagram
Other details from the trip included turquoise bikes lined up in a row and a blossoming flower stall.

The Cotswolds escape is the perfect place for Michelle to unwind with her four-legged companion, who, along with her sausage dog Phoebe, is her pride and joy.

Michelle also shared a glimpse of the glorious blooming flowers nearby© Instagram
Last year, Pip turned 15, and Michelle shared a heartfelt tribute to her "sidekick."

She wrote: "It’s my baby’s 15th birthday today. They say dogs imprint on one person, forming a strong, loving attachment with someone they trust and seek comfort in—and how lucky am I that you chose me? From the moment I brought you home when I was 21, we’ve been inseparable. You’re my best friend, my confidant, and my home. We’ve been through so much together, girl, and I couldn’t have asked for a better sidekick. Happy birthday, Phoebe. (I know you can’t read this, but I’ll let you eat whatever you want for the next week as it’s a special birthday)."

Michelle’s dogs not only enjoy a life of luxury when they join her on exciting trips but also live in style in their full-time home in Essex, which could easily be mistaken for a beach resort in Marbella.

Michelle shares her lavish £3.5 million mansion with her husband, Mark Wright. On Saturday, the actress unveiled a never-before-seen corner of their luxurious abode.

The snap, which looked like a scene from a movie set, was taken in their sprawling garden and featured an outdoor area with a bar and kitchen, a table for two, a large stand mixer, and a white unit.

