Dawn French delights with ultra rare photo of husband Mark Bignell

Dawn French has delighted fans with a rare glimpse of her husband Mark Bignell dressed as Santa Claus.

The Vicar of Dibley star, 66, took to Instagram to share a photo of her charity boss partner, whom she married in 2013, dressed up as Father Christmas and doing his rounds. In true Dawn fashion, she added a jokey caption, writing: "It just so happens that I am married to Santa. Here he is making a house call this evening, which is kind of him because he IS quite busy…"

© Instagram Dawn French offered fans a rare insight into her Christmas plans with husband Mark Bignell

Dawn's loyal fans were loving the snap, with one joking: "How did you get your Claus into him?"

Others wished her well over the festive period, with yet another penning: "Love that. A very Happy Christmas to you and yours."

Earlier that day, Dawn enjoyed a visit to the Cotehele National Trust property, a Tudor house in South East Cornwall with a quay, garden and grand estate to explore

© Instagram Dawn also enjoyed an outing to a National Trust property earlier that day

Dawn has been lying low at her £2 million house in Cornwall, recovering from a nasty knee operation, so it's great to see her out and about again.

She recently shared a rather graphic-looking snapshot of her leg post op, joking: "The clips are out! Think what you like, I’ve never loved my pins more. Still a bit wobbly, but there’s TITANIUM & COBALT in that there mother… so watch me go!"

The Vicar of Dibley star has been lying low while recovering from a nasty knee operation

The French & Saunders comedienne has also suffered an injury to her good knee after months of using it to support herself.

"So, of course, as I use my right knee to support me while the left knee heals, she is now complaining. Loudly. Perfect. LOVE getting older. LOVE IT!!!," Dawn joked.

© Instagram Dawn tends to keep her marriage out of the spotlight

Dawn and her husband Mark married in an intimate ceremony in Newquay back in 2013, three years after her marriage with Comic Relief legend Lenny ended.

The pair met as Mark heads up a drug rehabilitation charity founded by Dawn's late mother. The TV personality tends to keep her life with Mark private, rarely sharing photographs of him.

© Getty Dawn and Lenny Henry divorced after 25 years of marriage

She did previously admit, however, that he was something of a "hoarder", shaming him for leaving large piles of belongings around their old home just before their house move in 2022.

Dawn is a mum of one, raising 32-year-old daughter Billie with her ex, fellow comedy legend Lenny.

The pair adopted Billie when she was two weeks old and the actress previously described her as "my biggest test and my biggest joy" in an interview with HELLO!.