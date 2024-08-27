Hoda Kotb reveals how she helped her girls through a major change

Hoda Kotb and her daughters made a major move earlier in the year, as they transitioned from an apartment to a new home, and the news anchor revealed that she made one important decision to help settle the girls through the move – letting them make their own design choices.

Hoda is mom to daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five, and as she told Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager, all she wanted from the home was for "the kids to be warm and cozy and [to be] a place where they can hang".

© Hoda Kotb Hoda is mom to daughters Hope and Haley

The move kept them in New York City but the building was an upgrade from their two-bed apartment, and there are three bedrooms upstairs, and the two girls were "excited to have their own space".

"The kids will have their own rooms, it’s three bedrooms upstairs — mine and then one for Haley and one for Hope. And they’re so excited to have their own space, they’re excited about a reading chair, they’re excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed — that kind of stuff," said Hoda.

© NBC Hoda told Jenna she wants the home to be warm for her girls

The focus on the good things came as Hoda reminisced back in May about the big move, admitting it was an emotional week because the apartment they were leaving was the first home Haley and Hope knew.

"Both Haley and Hope came home there and I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs, and I remember now how they race up and down. I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat," she said.

"I can't believe I have a seven and a five-year-old, and I can't believe all those memories. There were so many things that we have built there."

© Instagram Hoda and Joel with their daughters Haley and Hope on Halloween

Hoda welcomed her daughters via adoption with ex-fiance Joel Schiffman.

They went their separate ways in early 2022, with Hoda announcing the news live on air, and sharing that they remained good friends and dedicated co-parents.

