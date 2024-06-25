Hoda Kotb's fresh start and huge transition – what this means for Today

Hoda Kotb is leaving behind the apartment where she's been raising her two daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five, and making a fresh start somewhere new.

The Today host recently revealed she's moving out of the family home and upping sticks with her kids, but what sparked her decision and what does this mean for her TV career with NBC?

Her announcement

© NBC Hoda adores her role on Today

Hoda first revealed her future plans back in March 2024 while talking to author Arthur Brooks on her Making Space podcast.

At the time, she said: "I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid."

Thinking back to her childhood, she continued: "And I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria, I was in fourth grade, I was horrified. We get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade."

Where is Hoda going?

© Instagram Hoda is moving home with her daughters

While Hoda has another property in Long Island on the waterfront, she's not relocating there full time.

Instead, she says she'll remain in the city, telling her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, that she and her girls are staying in the "New York" area.

A tricky transition

Hoda with her daughters

While it is exciting, it's also a nerve-racking and bittersweet move to leave behind so many memories attached to the home.

"I literally was sitting at my desk this morning, where I sit every single morning," she told Jenna ahead of the relocation. "I light a candle, I have my journal, I do my stuff. And I thought to myself, this is the last Monday I'll be sitting at this desk because we're moving next week."

Hoda co parents her daughters with ex Joel

The apartment was where she brought both of her adopted children home too.

"I mean, it's like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go," Hoda - who shares her children with her ex, Joel Schiffman - added. "I can't believe I have a seven and a five-year-old, and I can't believe all those memories. There were so many things that we have built there."

Her role on Today

© NBC Hoda will still be living near the Today studios

Hoda's private life might be going through a transition, but her role on Today isn't expected to change.

Remaining in NYC will mean she can continue her beloved hosting duties on the NBC show.

Since she kickstarts her day at 3.30 a.m. and has to be in the studios at the crack of dawn, it makes sense for her to plan for an easy commute to Rockefeller Center where she works.