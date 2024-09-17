Victoria Beckham reveals floor-to-ceiling bathroom feature at £31m London townhouse

Victoria Beckham and her husband David are fortunate to have multiple homes not only in the UK but around the world, however, the super famous couple spend a lot of time at their residence in London.

The pair, who married in 1999 and are parents to grown-up children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, live in a stunning townhouse estimated to be worth around £31 million in Holland Park, an exclusive area of west London full of famous residents and beautiful homes.

It's unsurprising, therefore, that Victoria and David's plush home in the capital has the rooms to match its status.

Posting on her Instagram, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl was seen sporting a pristine white bathrobe, complete with 'VB' stitching, naturally, and a fluffy towel on her head as she informed her followers all about her most favoured products from her Victoria Beckham Beauty range.

In the video, the 50-year-old was discussing her brand-new concealer pen and demonstrating to fans how she applies the cosmetic product herself. Victoria looked effortlessly youthful and fresh-faced as she gave a tutorial to her 33 million followers.

However, our eyes were immediately drawn to how luxurious the Beckhams' bathroom area is.

In the background, we can spot how the room has stylish black floor-to-ceiling doors that have a frosted glass effect to ensure privacy.

The room also has enormously high ceilings and is flooded with plenty of natural daylight. The floors are wooden and Victoria has opted for a neutral colour scheme with cream walls.

Although this is clearly where Victoria loves putting on her make-up, the fashion designer also has an epic dressing room in another part of the house where she often shows off her latest creations from her stunning collection.

Posting a selfie video on her social media, Victoria's dressing area and walk-in wardrobe at their London home was seen in all its glory. The high ceilings are seen again as well as neutral walls and a generous amount of wardrobe space. In the background, a big, beautiful window can also be seen looking out onto the pretty Holland Park area, allowing lots of light in.

Victoria Beckham's beauty area at Cotswold home

When David and Victoria aren't busy in London town, they typically head out to the countryside to stay at their farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

Victoria's bedroom-cum-bathroom area at their huge abode is no less impressive than their London pad, but it's certainly in keeping with the countryside theme.

The mother of four previously shared a video tutorial promoting her beauty collection which she filmed at the Cotswolds home.

An enormous bed covered in white sheets was seen in the background placed in front of a huge window looking out to the outdoor area of their home.

Wooden beams are a theme throughout their farmhouse, and the ceilings in the bedroom are much lower and covered in authentic wood, giving the room a stunningly rustic feel. In another snapshot, a free-standing roll-top bath can also be seen.

The pair bought their home in 2018 and have completed vast renovation work, racking up the estimated price to an impressive £12 million.