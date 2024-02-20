Victoria Beckham shares rare glimpse into lavish dining room of £31.5 million West London home

Victoria and David Beckham's property portfolio is anyone's dream. A cosy country estate in the Cotswolds, a chic penthouse in Miami, and of course their spectacular West London townhouse.

On Monday, the fashion mogul shared a rare and intimate glimpse inside their ultra-luxe dining room in their Holland Park abode - and we couldn't be more obsessed with the details.

Victoria, 49, was filmed for a short video on Instagram, heading off for a facial sporting a fabulous all-black gym set and matching baseball cap. Meanwhile, husband, David was pottering in the kitchen.

As the camera panned around, it showed off their beautiful fireplace that sits in the heart of the couple's stunning kitchen-dining room area. The cream mantlepiece was framed perfectly by two black lamps fixed into the wall and was decorated with a leafy, verdant garland.

Over the mantlepiece sat a glamorous oversized circular mirror. The tiles on the mantlepiece appeared to match the Beckham's iconic black and white harlequin-style flooring at the entrance of their family home.

In the middle of the room was a hardwood dining table with bench seating, decorated with petite burnt-orange vases in which sat elegant floral sprigs. At the end of the table, placed in the nook of their bay window were two cosy deep forest-green armchairs with a circular table placed between them. On top, sat a vase full of immaculate white flowers.

Other details saw features such as an oversized soft wicker basket in one corner, a chic monochrome poster framed in off-white, and what appeared to be a huge tree in a pot in one corner next to the fireplace.

VB only occasionally shares a glimpse of her properties when sharing a candid family update or trying on pieces from her fashion range and testing out products from Victoria Beckham Beauty.

This time it was to promote her brand new collaboration with MealnieGrantSkin which is get to be released. Captioning the video were the words: "MAYBE A FACIAL CAN BE WORK!

"We moved product development from the boardroom to the @MelanieGrantSkin facial bed! For me a new skincare product has to perform, and we want to ensure we are always creating something different, and quite simply the best it can be. It was worth all those late nights and early starts at the facial factory! COMING SOON! @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty."

The video also showed off the Beckahms' dark aesthetic kitchen that features deep shades of taupe on the walls and contemporary wood shelves. On the wall sat a miniature flat-screen TV, underneath was a black coffee machine that was placed on a decadent piece of black marble.