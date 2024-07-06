David Beckham's modest kitchen where he wrote his wedding vows will surprise you

Victoria Beckham turned the heads of her 33 million Instagram followers this week when she shared an array of throwback photos to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with her former England football star husband David.

One that caught the eye of her fans who are invested in the former Spice Girl's interior design choices will be an unexpected snap of the former Manchester United player in his modest kitchen where he can be seen writing his wedding vows.

© Instagram David Beckham wrote his wedding vows at home

The then-24-year-old footballer was seen with blonde streaky hair in a pair of white shorts at the kitchen table which had been topped with a pink tablecloth and a glass overlayer.

© Instagram The pair got married in 1999

Behind him, the space featured white cabinetry, granite worksurfaces, and classic 90s printed tiles.

The Beckhams' anniversary

Elsewhere in the carousel, the fashion designer shared an array of unearthed snaps from the lead-up to their special day. The pair were seen testing out the large red velvet-adorned thrones that they sat upon during their wedding reception.

© Instagram The Beckhams sat on thrones at their wedding reception

Victoria looked effortlessly cool in mid-wash jeans with a white baby tee and trainers, while her husband-to-be looked chilled back in dark grey jeans and a white tee with a baseball cap.

© Instagram David and Victoria had a wedding cake made from fruit

The mother-of-four also showed off her wedding cake which was a three-tiered number featuring leaves and apples made from fondant with two nude figurine toppers.

The Beckham wedding

The power couple tied the knot in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. The castle dates back to the 15th century and features 20 bedrooms and a ballroom, set upon a private 560-acre estate.

© Alamy The pair got married in Ireland

The bride wore two gowns - one strapless corseted satin number from Vera Wang and a second purple slinky garment with a thigh-split and corsage detailing from Antonio Berardi.

© Instagram Victoria trying on her Vera Wang gown

Among the couple's family was an array of high-profile guests including Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell-Horner, as well as David’s Manchester United teammates - Gary Neville, Dwight Yorke, and Ryan Giggs.

The Beckhams' home portfolio

The kitchen which provided the backdrop for David's vow-writing sessions is a far cry from his current home portfolio. The doting dad and his 90s icon wife not only own a luxe £31 million townhouse in Holland Park, but a deluxe £6 million farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

© Alamy David and Victoria Beckham's lavish family home is near Great Tew in Oxfordshire

Their property collection also extends overseas with the A-listers investing in a million-dollar Miami penthouse and a £4 million Burj Khalifa home.