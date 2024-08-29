David and Victoria Beckham's sky-high greenhouse at £12m Cotswolds mansion

David and Victoria Beckham have a jet-setting lifestyle, so it makes sense that the superstar couple has multiple homes worldwide.

But the former Spice Girls singer, 50, and the ex-England Football captain, 49, spend a lot of time at their countryside bolthole where they have multiple bedrooms, reception rooms and a stunningly rustic kitchen to enjoy.

The Beckhams, who wed in 1999, bought their Cotswolds farmhouse in 2016 and the renovation work they have completed on it has meant their property is now worth an estimated £12 million.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham

One aspect of their home is how much land they have to utilise.

Their home and garden are completely secluded, and the couple have even installed a sky-high greenhouse to grow their crops.

David and Victoria's enormous greenhouse

Former Manchester United player David has become a keen gardener in recent times. Earlier this year, the father-of-four shared a video of him tending to his garden while one of his beloved chickens walked in front of the camera.

In the background, an impressive greenhouse-style conservatory stands proudly. The building, which has a glass door, ceiling and a slanted roof, offers the perfect place for the couple to grow their own vegetables, something that David is keen to do.

© Instagram David Beckham shared a snap of their greenhouse-style conservatory at home

He explained in the caption: "Looks like @victoriabeckham has a few spring onions for lunch and dinner for the next few weeks."

At the bottom of the building is brickwork, which likely provides a bit of insulation during the colder months.

The outdoor area also has plenty of space for flower beds where David has been planting his onions.

There is also a white-panelled fence surrounding the area and lawn, perhaps to keep wildlife away from the crops.

© Instagram David has become a keen gardener recently

The Beckham's impressive countryside retreat

David and Victoria's home in the English countryside is not only a botanical haven, but also basically a wellness retreat.

David also has a beehive at their countryside home View post on Instagram

The couple, who share four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, have installed an outdoor sauna in their home, an outdoor swimming pool, a treehouse, and an outdoor plunge pool where David likes to take a cold dip from time to time.

© Instagram David Beckham enjoying their plunge pool

David shared a photo of the outdoor spa they have at home.

We love the wooden panelled accents and plenty of foliage around the area, allowing them to immerse themselves in nature as they focus on their health.