Inside Mark Wahlberg's four kids' unexpected living situation amid surprising $16 million home sale

Mark Wahlberg and his family have had quite the year of changes to their living situation, but it appears they have finally landed on a place to settle down in.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Ted actor had sold his nearly $17 million Las Vegas home, only a year after he first purchased it.

Last year, the star revealed that he and his wife of 14 years, Rhea Durham, had decided to relocate from California to Las Vegas with their four kids, Ella Rae, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg on the Graham Norton Show

Now, after news broke that Mark had sold the home after only a year, he is giving insight into what is really happening with his family's living situation.

Speaking with TODAY.com, he explained: "When we decided to move (to Las Vegas), we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," adding: "And we now moved into another place."

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another."

© Getty Mark and his wife share four kids together, two sons and two daughters

According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million. Situated in a private community called The Summit Club, the home is a two-story, 7,327-square foot townhouse. He initially purchased it in August 2022 for $14.5 million.

MORE: Mark Wahlberg's daughter trolls him in the most hilarious way

MORE: Mark Wahlberg sells Hollywood mansion for $55million after moving family to Nevada

The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."

Mark, giving further insight into what his family's life looks like in Nevada, also told Today: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But (in) Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "But the kids are thriving (in Las Vegas)," and explained: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

© Getty Mark and Rhea tied the knot in 2009

The father-of-four first detailed his plans to move during a 2022 interview with The Talk, during which he explained: "I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

MORE: Mark Wahlberg and wife celebrate daughter's very special day after moving to Las Vegas for fresh start

© Getty The couple's four kids were born in California

He added: "So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer… This made a lot more sense for us."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.