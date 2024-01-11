Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are an 85% match – especially when it comes to their bedroom antics – according to the results of a compatibility test they took for their podcast, Amy & T.J.

The former 'GMA3' stars – whose relationship came to light in November 2022 – had intimate details about their love life made public by this week's podcast guest, Michael Kaye, the director of brand marketing at OKCupid.

Sharing Amy and T.J.'s results after they answered some "saucy questions" about their sex life, Michael revealed: "You both enjoy sex more than foreplay. You're both super into post-workout sex and shower sex."

Adding another surprising revelation about their preferred intimacy methods, Michael added: "And people – they prefer cuffs over ropes. So, there was literally no question off-limits in this test, which made it so much more fun. I feel like I've known you guys for years!"

Responding to the results of the test, Amy explained why she thinks she and T.J. are so compatible with each other: "The thing is, we've been friends now for nine years. It's an interesting thing when you don't have romantic designs on someone.

"You're more willing to be telling all and vulnerable and I let him see my quirks and he let me see his in a way that I don't think you would do if you just started out dating. So, we actually maybe know too much about each other."

The test also revealed that Amy and T.J. are both intense people who are close to their families. They were also branded extroverts and morning people who enjoy relaxing at home and cooking together. As for what they value most in a partner, Michael shared that Amy said communication while T.J. picked trust.

"What neither of you said was physical attraction and romance, and while both of those are absolutely important, it really showed me that you both were looking for that deep, meaningful relationship with a really strong foundation," he explained.

Talk soon turned to the couple's views on jealousy, with Amy stating she thinks it can be healthy in a relationship, while T.J. vehemently disagreed. "I wouldn't like to act on that jealousy or be petty or small but feeling that bit of jealousy makes me know that I want to be with him and only him and I want him to be with me and only me," Amy explained.

"I don't like the feeling, and I don't want to act on it, but knowing it's there in a weird way makes me feel good," she added.

Sharing his opposing views, T.J. answered: "It goes back to the question when the answer was trust. I don't worry about it, think about it at all. So, it's a trust matter with me.

"If you wanna go do whatever you wanna do. If I see you out that window right there talking all flirty or whatever with anybody, knock yourself out! That's my woman. She's going home with me. Whatever I see there, whatever. I trust that I have to."

News of Amy and T.J.'s relationship came as a shock with many believing the couple were caught having an affair when photos of them enjoying a romantic weekend together were published in November 2022.

At the time, Amy was still married to her ex-husband of 12 years, 'Melrose Place' actor, Andrew Shue, while T.J. was also in a 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig. Recent reports claim that Andrew and Marilee are now dating.

However, they recently revealed that despite claims of an affair, they were both separated from their partners and in the middle of divorce proceedings when the news of their relationship became public.

