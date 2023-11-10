Today's Savannah Guthrie shares peek inside luxury movie room in new NYC townhouse – photos

Savannah Guthrie has been enjoying her stunning new NYC townhouse ever since she moved into the luxury property with her family in June.

The Today star lives with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children Vale, eight, and Charley, six, and recently shared a peek inside their abode on Instagram.

Taking to her Story, Savannah gave her followers a glimpse inside one of the property's many rooms, which appears to have been set up for family movie nights.

The room is part of an open-plan design and boasts black walls, spotlights along the white ceiling, wooden floors with a black and gray patterned rug covering most of the floor, and a large black coffee table in the center of the space.

The photo Savannah shared saw her husband and children excitedly standing near the large gray sofa pointing at the opposite wall where they presumably have placed their TV.

Another image sees Michael sitting on a chair smiling with his arms stretched out. Behind him, you can see what appears to be part of the kitchen, with a large window overlooking the backyard, a small dining table with a seating bench, and various countertops and storage cupboards.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie appears to have a movie room in her home

The family of four relocated to their new home in the summer after listing their Tribeca apartment for $7.1 million in January. In September, they slashed the asking price by $500,000 and it is still listed for $6.5 million.

The 3,735-square-foot residence was the first home the couple bought together in 2017, and Savannah admitted she was torn over leaving their first family home. "My fingernails will be scraping against the glass leaving this apartment," she told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year.

"I've never been one to like those humongous buildings where you walk in, and you feel like you could be at a hotel. This is a small, sweet building."

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie's home has an open-plan design

The home is listed by Cortnee Glasser of Sotheby's International Realty, and the listing claims a purchase would be a "rare opportunity to own a spectacular, turn-key, one-of-a-kind home in Tribeca," renovated by designer Monique Gibson.

The listing describes the apartment as "one-of-a-kind" and an "architectural masterpiece," with an elevator that "opens directly into a gracious foyer which leads to a great room".

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie and her family moved into their NYC townhouse in June 2023

The 'great room' is nearly 50 feet long with a concrete ceiling and is divided into three separate living areas. The ceiling is one of the features that sold Savannah and Michael on the house, she explained: "It looks so urban and cool. We just thought it added a certain edge."

There is also an immaculate open chef's kitchen which is outfitted with "custom and extensive floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, a honed black Saint Laurent marble center island, and a full suite of Gaggenau appliances including a wine refrigerator and a vented range hood."

Their Tribeca home is the first property Savannah Guthrie and her husband bought together

The primary suite boasts a fireplace and a dressing room. The master bathroom comes with Carrera marble and bluestone finishes, a deep soaking tub beneath a flat-screen television, a separate shower, a double vanity, and a wall-hung Toto dual flush water closet.

Two more bedrooms share a "sweet and spacious" bathroom with "Ann Sacks tile floors and Hansgrohe fixtures in polished chrome." The fourth bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom.

Savannah Guthrie's family home has a huge kitchen

Outside of the home, the building has a 24-hour doorman, a full-time super, a state-of-the-art fitness room, and a bike storage room.

As well as their property in New York City, Savannah's family also owns a beautiful home in Upstate New York, where they spend a lot of their weekends and holidays.

