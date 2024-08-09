Christina Hall rocks short shorts as she heads back to work amid Josh Hall divorce

Moving on! HGTV star Christina Hall is back working on her home renovations series' and looking as gorgeous as ever. The mom-of-three rocked short Daisy Duke shorts with a black cropped tee and wore her blonde hair loose in waves down her shoulders as she posed with a TV director.

"Our job doesn't suck," Christina captioned the Story, tagging Beth Kochendorfer, a director who has also worked on Side Hustlers and Real Housewives franchise.

Christina appeared to be on set in Orange County for filming of her new show The Flip Off, which has undergone major changes since its first trailer was released. The Flip Off was originally supposed to see Christina and her estranged husband Josh compete against Tarek El-Moussa and his wife Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

The series, which was announced on May 15, is slated to air in early 2025.

Christina Hall and Tarek El-Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

But following the news of her and Josh's divorce it emerged that production has cut Josh from the schedule, and a new format will air. It is unclear how the premise has changed, or if Christina will get a new partner.

"The show's gonna continue, it's going to be a lot of fun, and my ex-wife, she still has no chance," Tarek told E! News.

Heather confirmed that the show will now just be "us against her," adding: "Production is still going as planned…without Josh…But we support her."

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Josh and Christina met in 2021

"How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on the flip off?" one fan suggested on Instagram. referencing Christina's second husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina replied to the comment, calling it "genius 'ratings' idea" but later insisted Ant, with whom she welcomed four-year-old son Hudson, would not be part of the series.

© Getty Images Christina with Tarek El Moussa (left) and with Ant Anstead

The divorce came as a huge shock to fans of the real estate agent and interior design. Josh filed on July 7, 2024 and Christina filed a day later; both stated "irreconcilable differences".

The documents also revealed that they had wed in October 2021, seven months after they reportedly first met and a month after they announced their engagement.

Their wedding was confirmed in 2022.

© HGTV Christina has been filming her new HGTV series

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever," Josh later wrote on social media amid ongoing reports.

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

