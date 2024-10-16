Selena Gomez's unusual sleeping arrangements at $4.9m home with grandparents

Selena Gomez is thought to live in Los Angeles with her grandparents, but despite having access to six bedrooms, she admitted to choosing an unusual sleeping arrangement.

The Rare Beauty founder made a candid confession about a "dark time" in her bipolar disorder during a panel discussion at the Wondermind Mental Fitness Summit to mark World Mental Health Day.

© Instagram Selena admitted she doesn't sleep in her bedroom as she associates it with "dark times"

When the topic came up on how best to take care of yourself when you’re feeling overwhelmed and don’t want to leave your bed, the Only Murders In The Building star said: "I actually released a documentary [My Mind and Me].

"I'm a little bit different than my mom, because I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time.

"Being anxious is so debilitating sometimes, and yeah, I didn't want to leave my bed for years, and part of it was I wasn't doing the work," she added. See a peek inside her moving documentary...

Selena's shared home

© Getty The actress reportedly lives with her grandparents

Selena is thought to live in her Encino property, which she purchased for $4.9 million in 2020. It boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a home gym, a recording studio, and a swimming pool situated on one acre of grounds.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer let slip that she shares the home with her grandparents during an interview with ELLE.

© Instagram The actress shares occasional glimpses inside her home, which is thought to be in Encino

When asked about her typical Tuesday night, she said: "I'm definitely eating something my nana made probably the night before.

"I live with my grandparents, so we are always in the kitchen, always cooking, and we have leftovers."

Selena's health confessions

© Getty Selena heaped praise on her boyfriend Benny

As well as being open about her mental health, the actress – who is in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco – has discussed her Lupus diagnosis that left her needing a kidney transplant.

"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," she said told Vanity Fair.

Selena explained that she has "a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

However, her love life is thriving with the singer heaping praise on Benny. "He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything," she said.

