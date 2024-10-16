Kris Jenner's private Pilates studio in $20 million mansion's basement

Kris Jenner is a momager on a mission. With her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and son Robert all pursuing their own multiple business ventures, the matriarch of the Kardashian empire has to ensure her daily routine runs like clockwork - which apparently includes having a Pilates studio built into her home.

Sharing photographs from inside her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion, Kris, 68, posed from a sleek, state-of-the-art Pilates studio equipped with two Reformer and Trapeze apparatus in her latest Instagram post. Kris cut a casual figure in grey activewear and chunky black trainers, holding onto the frame of the luxe Pilates machine.

© Instagram Kris Jenner posed in her Reformer Pilates studio at her Los Angeles home

While it comes as no surprise the Kardashians have private gyms built into their multi-million dollar mansions, installing a Pilates studio feels like next-level luxe.

Forma Pilates, a class in West Hollywood, was dubbed "Los Angeles and New York’s most exclusive exercise class" by Vogue, and is said to be a go-to workout class for supermodel Bella Hadid.

Inside Kris Jenner's home Pilates studio Kris' high-tech installation is actually nothing new. In 2016 - long before Pilates became mainstream - the health-conscious mom-of-six thanked Balanced Body for her new Reformer Trapeze Combination installation on her social media channels. © Instagram Kris Jenner shared a photo inside her new at-home studio in 2016 "Thank you soooo much @balanced_body!! I'm obsessed with my new Reformer Trapeze Combination (RTC) from @balanced_body!!!" Kris wrote, sharing a photo alongside Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick trying out the apparatus.

Installing a Reformer machine at home can cost thousands of dollars, with Kris' exact apparatus setting the businesswoman back $8,300. According to Balanced Body, the Pilates Reformer Trapeze Combination features a Studio Reformer and Trapeze Table - ideal for practising both styles of Pilates. © Instagram Kris has incorporated Pilates into her wellness routine for years

Kris isn't the only Kardashian family member to have installed her own luxe studio. Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker also share a Reformer carriage at their $9 million Calabasas mansion.

What is Reformer Pilates? © Getty Pilates is great for building core strength and increasing flexibility The reformer apparatus was designed by Joseph Pilates and consists of a rectangular, bed-like frame with a padded platform on runners known as a carriage (think a rowing machine mixed with a bed). At one end of the bed are the foot bar and springs which can be tightened to increase the resistance of the exercise. At the opposite end are two ropes with handles attached to pulleys which can be used by either hands or feet.