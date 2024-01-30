Inside Suzanne Somers' $9M 28-acre compound with five houses that's for sale following her death

Before her untimely passing in October, Suzanne Somers lived in an "iconic magical oasis" in Palm Springs with her husband Alan Hamel.

The Three's Company actress and fitness guru lived in the massive, 28-acre compound for decades, and only moved out of the home shortly before her death a day ahead of her 77th birthday, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

The expansive property is now for sale for a whopping $8,950,000, almost 50 years after the couple first purchased it in 1977.

Compass Group realtor Scott Lyle shared images on Instagram of the estate, which boasts 7,280 square-feet across its main house and adjoining four villas, which combined have seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

It is nestled among the luscious mountains of Palm Springs, and below towering palm trees are "intimate walkways," a lagoon-style pool, and even a cascading waterfall you see while cruising through the driveway past the "discreet gated entrance."

The detailed Instagram posted promoting the "European-inspired" home further reads: "Intimate walkways, large view terraces and secret patios are interspersed among the five unique structures, some of which date back 100 years."

Sharing more impressive details of the house, it continues: "Explore an outdoor amphitheater, a lagoon-style pool, hiking trails, five world class suites including the Main Suite with its hillside location, heated tub with City views, two offices and terraces and the famous Albert Frey design Rock House."

Some of the photos show off the stone, poolside gazebo featuring an ornate chandelier, serene bedrooms with cliffside views, a massive, wood-paneled walk-in closet next to a bathroom featuring a stone soaking tub and fireplace, among other stunning features and amenities.

© Getty Suzanne and her husband bought and moved into the home the year they married

The home had initially been put on the market at $8.5 million in 2021, when Suzanne and her husband, reluctantly, decided to move out.

At the time, she explained to Page Six: "I finally let it go… emotionally, spiritually and physically," and noted that the land – which features over 100 stairs between its villas, terraces and walkways – was unfortunately "not the right home anymore."

© Getty The couple were married for 47 years

Suzanne is survived by her husband Alan, who she married in 1977, her three children Leslie, Stephen, and Bruce, and six grandchildren, including Camelia and Violet Somers.

At the time, her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement to People: "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

