Halloween has arrived and Hoda Kotb made sure she stood out for her last spooky season as host on Today.

The fun-loving anchor's day will be packed with fun, both on set and at home with her children, but it'll be bittersweet.

Hoda has enjoyed many Halloweens on the show since joining in 2007, and she ensured she went out with a bang for her last.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager take on the Titanic for iconic Halloween outfit

As viewers eagerly tuned in to find out what the hosts' costumes would be, they were met with Hoda sporting a very different look to normal.

The 60-year-old teamed up with her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, as they styled it out as Jack and Rose from the Titanic.

They recreated the iconic bow of the ship scene with Hoda playing Jack and wrapping her arms around Jenna.

In place of her shoulder-length locks was a cropped hairdo, courtesy of a wig, and they were dressed just like the characters in the movie, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Elsewhere on the Today set, the rest of the crew made sure they weren't outdone and fit in with this year's Today Halloween theme... VHS Rewind.

Savannah Guthrie was Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, Dylan Dreyer was Beetlejuice's Lydia Deetz, while Al Roker stole the show as Beetlejuice himself.

Craig Melvin was Beverly Hills Cop, Axel Foley, and nobody could stop looking at Peter Alexander, who killed it as Mrs Doubtfire.

Willie Geist was a hit as Ron Burgundy from Anchorman, and Sheinelle Jones sizzled as Foxy Cleopatra played by Beyonce in Austin Powers.

The entire crew adores Halloween and Hoda will certainly miss it going forward. Their show-stopping look followed last year's when they dressed up as Sonny and Cher and lip-synced "I Got You Babe" as part of the show's 2023 theme Kellyoke.

It honored Kelly Clarkson's covers of famous songs on her talk show.

Hoda announced she was leaving Today in September.

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her on the morning show, she wrote: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

© Getty Images Last year they were Sonny and Cher

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine.

"The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."