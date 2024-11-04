Kourtney Kardashian's controversial dining room decision at home with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are no strangers when it comes to divisive home décor decisions.

Their choice to install a drumkit in their baby Rocky's bedroom caused concern from Kris Jenner, while their risqué blow-up Halloween decorations raised eyebrows on social media – and Kourtney's latest photo taken in their California home uncovered another unusual home décor decision.

Kourtney posted a photo from their family dining room, showing that she was watching Martha Stewart's new TV show on a gigantic wall-mounted TV, overlooking the dining table.

A TV in the dining room is certainly an unusual choice as many families opt for screen-free time during mealtimes. Kourtney even guided her sister Kim Kardashian on how to limit how much her children use their tablets, so it's a surprise to see she opted to hang in TV in their eating area.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have a large TV on their wall

Family meal times

Kourtney and Travis love to host dinners for their blended family of seven kids, publicly sharing how much they enjoy family time and talking about the "peak and pit" of their day during their meals, so we wonder how the TV screen fits into this setup.

It seems Kourtney has relaxed her rules for her kids, because back in 2017 she wrote on her now-defunct app: "We want to be able to communicate and have conversations with the kids while eating together—so we try not to have TV or iPads out during breakfast, lunch or dinner."

Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, recently implemented screen time rules of her own, after her therapist told her it would help her children to behave better.

Kim told Khloe during an episode of The Kardashians that she now has "strict rules about no phones during mealtime," with Khloe adding: "I live in a militant household," before saying: "I am super proud of Kimberley taking a stricter approach with her kids. Strict just means implementing your rules."

The Kardashians all have different approaches to parenting

While the three oldest Kardashian siblings have rules when it comes to screen time, their own kids are now forging their own paths on social media. Kourtney's 14-year-old son Mason now has his own Instagram account, while North West, 11, and Kim share a TikTok, which mainly sees North posting videos of her life.

With the next generation of Kardashians growing up fast, we suspect it won't be long until they have more followers than their famous mothers…