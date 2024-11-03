Victoria Beckham's walk-in wardrobe at £31m London home rivals Carrie Bradshaw's

Victoria and David Beckham have an impressive property portfolio, with homes in London, Miami and the Cotswolds, and it was their capital city abode that VB gave fans a glimpse into on Saturday.

Sharing her latest beauty launch, the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Orchid, Victoria shared a tutorial using the pencil, filmed in her walk-in wardrobe at her and David's home in London's desirable Holland Park.

The video sees VB talk through how she does her eye makeup, and while viewers are obsessed with the beauty mogul's tutorial, we couldn't take our eye off of the backdrop in the video.

Right behind the 50-year-old, fans can see a floor-to-ceiling glass wardrobe packed with a rail of neatly pressed shirts - a walk-in wardrobe to rival Carrie Bradshaw's in Sex and the City! Next to that, a second wardrobe appears to be home to Victoria's handbags, including a black Birkin which sits on the ground and a large tan leather holdall.

A third wardrobe follows the wall around, housing more of the fashion icon's clothes – dreamy!

For when VB is finished with work, a silky white monogrammed robe hangs on the door to her dressing room, while a pair of fluffy slippers sits below, just waiting for the former Spice Girl to get cosy.

It's interesting to see Victoria film her makeup content in her dressing room, as the Beckhams have an office inside their London home – perhaps the light is better in her walk-in wardrobe!

David certainly uses their home office though, sharing a photo of himself in the opulent room which boasts velvet sofas and a giant photograph of their daughter, Harper, 13.

© Instagram David Beckham has a huge framed photo of Harper on the wall

Busy careers

It's lucky that the Beckhams have several spaces in their home they can work from, as both Victoria and David are extremely busy with their careers at the moment.

Not only is Victoria launching the Orchid shade of her much-loved eyeliner, David is working with Adidas to promote a new pair of football boots which he posted on Instagram, prompting his wife to give her seal of approval.

Victoria reposted the shiny white boots, writing: "Never expected to want to wear a football boot. Chic"

Though she's given the crisp boots her approval, we can't see VB rocking the sporty footwear anytime soon…