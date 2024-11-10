Michael Smith and partner James Costos' spectacular Madrid apartment will take your breath away

It's over ten years since President Barack Obama appointed James Costos, then vice-president of TV network HBO, as US ambassador to Spain. Back then, when James moved to the country with his partner, internationally acclaimed interior designer Michael Smith, both men already knew their destination well and had friends there.

But during James's four-year diplomatic tour, which concluded in 2017, they fell in love with Spain. The feeling was mutual, and together the sociable pair gave quite a boost not only to diplomatic relations, but also to the capital's lively social scene. The Madrid embassy hosted endless gatherings where entrepreneurs, artists and film-makers mingled, many cultural initiatives were launched and ever stronger links – especially between Spain and Hollywood – were forged.

I created my own vision inspired by the historic Spanish buildings I adore but with a very modern touch. The décor mixes classical and contemporary pieces.



© MICHAEL MUNDY When that happy interlude ended and Michael and James returned to the US, they decided to keep a pied-à-terre in the city so that they could visit whenever they wanted. It has proved a sound move professionally as well as personally: for James in his role as president of Madrid-based production company Secuoya Studios and for Michael as he has built up his own interiors range, Jasper.



© MICHAEL MUNDY Last year, the couple finally put down permanent roots, buying a spacious apartment in the exclusive central neighbourhood of Chamberí. As they welcome us into their home, Michael, who turned 60 this year, tells us about the dreams that have come true and those that are yet to be fulfilled in the pair’s transatlantic life together.



© MICHAEL MUNDY Michael, congratulations on entering your seventh decade. How do you feel? "Great. I feel as though there are no limits, and that I’m incredibly lucky to be healthy, with more energy than I had 20 years ago. I’m very excited about what I’m working on and what I can create in the future. This is a wonderful time for me, so I’m very, very happy. I have no complaints."



© MICHAEL MUNDY Your birthday celebrations took place in several countries, didn't they? "Yes; I had parties in Los Angeles, London, Madrid and Majorca. I should explain that they weren’t some kind of homage to myself. I love the whole production, having an excuse to organise something and share the moment with my friends. "In LA, for example, there was a performance with a dance troupe, a DJ, a band... it’s almost like producing a play or a musical. It stops me getting old, which, after all, is only in the mind."



© MICHAEL MUNDY Now you've reached this milestone, do you still have dreams left to fulfil? “Absolutely. I think the good thing about dreams is that they change and grow with you. There’s a lot more I want to do."

© MICHAEL MUNDY Can you tell us something about this house? “It belonged to Manolo Valdés, a contemporary artist from Valencia. When we bought it, there were just grey walls and white marble floors. So I’ve renovated it, creating my own vision inspired by the historic Spanish buildings I adore but with a very modern touch. The décor mixes classical and contemporary pieces."

© MICHAEL MUNDY When did you first encounter Spanish culture? "Growing up in California, I was surrounded by the architecture of the Spanish missions there, so Spain has always felt familiar to me, like an echo of my childhood. Then, when James became ambassador here, my love for the country grew and grew."

© MICHAEL MUNDY You have an impressive art collection... “It’s a mixture of modern Spanish and American artists – like Carlos Saura and Andy Warhol – and Old Masters. "In the hall, we have Francisco Goya’s late-18th century portraits of King Charles IV and his wife Maria Luisa, which belonged to the embassy. Charles IV is my favourite King, and having those pictures is my homage to the neoclassical architecture of that period, which I admire so much.”

© MICHAEL MUNDY The elegant lacquered screen in the living room also looks like a piece with history... “It belonged to Coco Chanel. I’ve had it in several homes; it travels with me everywhere."

© MICHAEL MUNDY With homes in Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Majorca as well as here, how do you find time to enjoy them all? “I'm never anywhere for long enough! Our life in Madrid is like a wonderful book that I never finish. Life has become busier and busier; my Greco showroom, where I have my interiors collection, is here, but I have other commitments elsewhere."

© MICHAEL MUNDY "I never planned to fall so much in love with this city and the Spanish people, but walking through the streets and seeing the style of the buildings, I couldn’t help it. Madrid has become a dream for me; it's where I'm happiest. I've renovated the house, creating my own vision inspired by the historic Spanish buildings I adore but with a very adore but with a very modern touch." "This apartment is designed for a future where I have much more time to spend here, to relax and catch up with all our friends. It has cosy spaces, like the kitchen and the bar, as well as more open areas where people can gather."



© MICHAEL MUNDY In one of the suites, you have a portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Has she visited? "Yes, she was our first guest. She and the former President share our great love for Spain. Michelle came last autumn and since then, we’ve jokingly dubbed her room the Michelle Obama Suite. The Obamas are almost like family to us."

© MICHAEL MUNDY You and James have been together for 25 years. What makes your relationship so strong? "I love my friends, my family and my three dogs –two of them rescue dogs adopted here in Madrid, who only obey if we speak to them in Spanish – but James is right at the top of my list."

© MICHAEL MUNDY "Our secret is to have a fight every day about something silly, but never argue about anything really important. Any relationship requires work, but the fundamental thing is to agree on the basic values that uphold it."



INTERVIEW: MAMEN SANCHEZ

PHOTOS: MICHAEL MUNDY